28 Birthday Captions For Yourself That'll Make Your 'Gram Radiate With Good Vibes

Word on the street is that it's your birthday, which typically means a few things. First, it means that your best friends might fill your room with balloons and confetti. They may put up signs in your apartment's kitchen that say, "Cheers to you," and "Cake, please," and wake you up in the morning with a cupcake that has a candle in it. It also means that you might get a free drink at the coffee shop down the road, and are required to post a selfie on social media. Did you know that? If not, then you definitely need some birthday captions for yourself that'll make your 'Gram radiate with good vibes.

Technically, you don't have to post a selfie on social media. Your accounts and your feeds are entirely what you want them to be and what you make of them. But, personally, I really love putting a selfie on Instagram on my birthday because I feel like it marks the start of something new. It shows how much I've grown in the past year, and serves as a reminder to myself of what I'm choosing to focus on now — affirmations I want to keep in mind and manifest daily, or simple goals like, "Celebrate everything."

Are you with me? If so, then it's time to start preparing your post. It's time to find a picture in your camera roll where you're truly glowing, or take one in the spirit of making way for all the new. Then, it's time to edit it with some of the best editing apps of the year. Last but not least, it's time to pick out one of these 28 birthday captions for yourself that'll spread your good vibes and girl power. Ready, set, go!

1. "I wonder what's going to happen next."

2. "It's my birthday, so I'm celebrating everything."

3. "A year older, a year bolder."

4. "On this day, a queen was born."

5. "I'm wearing the smile my birthday gave me."

6. "Selfies, kisses, and lovely birthday wishes."

7. "Follow the call of the disco ball."

8. "Doughnut crush my vibes on my birthday."

9. "Stay in your birthday magic."

10. "Going with the idea that nothing can stop me this year."

11. "My good vibes speak for themselves."

12. "Girls just wanna have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

13. "It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are." —E.E. Cummings

14. "It's not all sunshine and rainbows, but a good amount of it actually is."

15. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy."

16. "No one is you and that is your biggest power." — Dave Grohl

17. "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." — David Bowie

18. "Be in love with your life, every minute of it."

19. "Sunshine and birthday wishes on my mind."

20. "Vibin' and thrivin'."

21. "Wishing on candles and chasing my dreams."

22. "Follow your birthday bliss."

23. "Yes, queen."

24. "It's my birthday and that's the tea."

25. "Hip, hip, hooray."

26. "Enjoy life, eat confetti cake."

27. "Cue the confetti."

28. "Happy birthday to me."

Did you find a caption that fits your feed? Good! I'm not going to lie: I really enjoyed gathering them up for you. It was a piece of cake! But now it's time to hit that "share" button and send your good vibes into the social media world. The next year of your life awaits, and you don't want to miss a minute of your birthday wishes coming true.