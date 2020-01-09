From the rides in every land to the endless Insta-worthy food options to the colorful backdrops for pics, there's so much you want to do at Disneyland. Unfortunately, you only have one day to experience all the fun. Before you start stressing out trying to map your way around the park, take a deep breath and let your fairy godmother help you out. As someone who has been to the parks many times, I know just how to spend one day at Disneyland so you make the most of it.

Of course, it's #necessary to get the most bang for your buck with just one visit. Plus, this might be your first trip to Disneyland, and you want to make sure it's as magical as you've always thought it to be. Instead of going into the park without a plan, make sure you have some idea of what you want to do. That way, you're not wasting a single second.

To ensure your Disneyland game plan is the stuff of dreams, let these 10 helpful tips be your guide. With just the right prep, you're sure to have a full day from once upon a time to happily ever after.

1. Mobile Order Your Food Ahead Of Time Rachel Chapman Instead of waiting in long lines to order your food, most places in Disneyland now offer mobile ordering. All you need is the Disneyland app on your phone. Order, pay, and select a time to pick up your food all on the go. It's that easy, and saves you extra time when you could be taking a selfie with Mickey or spinning around in a pretty teacup.

2. Take Advantage Of MaxPass If you have $15 to spare, Disney's MaxPass is so worth it. It allows you to book FASTPASS tickets on your phone throughout the day. That way, you don't have to walk across the park to get a specific FASTPASS you're looking for. It can all be done when you're on the go.

3. Conquer One Land At A Time Riding Space Mountain and Splash Mountain back-to-back sounds fun in theory, but it'll take you a while to walk from one end of the park to the other. Prioritize your day by conquering one land at a time. Obviously, you can skip around if something has a huge wait time or you have a FASTPASS waiting somewhere else, but not having to walk from places like Galaxy's Edge, to Tomorrowland, then back to Galaxy's Edge will really help.

4. Prioritize Your Rides If you have specific rides you want to enjoy, make those a priority. Obviously, Disneyland has iconic favorites like Haunted Mansion and the Matterhorn Bobsleds which you need to see. Head to those first, or try to grab FASTPASS tickets for them when you first arrive at the park.

5. Research The Food You Want On Instagram Ahead Of Time If you're a major foodie who wants to score some Instagram-worthy Disneyland treats, you might want to do your research before you get to the park. Find one of the latest Disneyland foodie roundups or follow Disney food accounts on Instagram, like Disney Food Blog. You'll be able to find what you want and know where to get it once you get to the park.

6. Save Your Merchandise Shopping For The End Of The Day Rachel Chapman If you see something specific in one of the specialty stores like in Galaxy's Edge or in New Orleans Square, you should grab it while you can. But for anything that's more generic, like a Mickey plush, you should wait until the end of the day to shop for it. That way, you can focus on having fun and you won't have to carry it around all day long.

7. Don't Camp Out Early For The Fireworks Show For the best spot to view the fireworks, you might need to camp out a bit early in front of the castle. However, you're sacrificing valuable park time to wait around when there are plenty of other prime spots to grab right before the show. For instance, the fireworks in front of "it's a small world" is just as magical and less crowded. You can also try to squeeze into Main Street for a castle view.

8. Make Sure To Pack Every Essential You May Need To avoid having to go to the store to buy something, pack a backpack for Disneyland filled with every essential you could need. That means bringing some snacks for when you get hungry and a water bottle to keep you hydrated.

9. Bring A Portable Charger For Extra Juice When you're using your phone to mobile order, check wait times, and grab your FASTPASS, your battery may get low quick. Make sure to bring a portable charger so you can keep going without having to find an outlet to plug into.