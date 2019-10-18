10 Mickey-Shaped Foods At Disney That Are Ear-Resistible

Some people might head to the Disney parks for the rides, some may go for the characters, and I go mostly for the food. When it comes to tasty treats, if it's Mickey-shaped, I definitely want to give it a try. He was the mouse who started it all, so it only makes sense that there are sweet and savory Mickeys just about everywhere you look. As a matter of fact, these Mickey-shaped foods at Disney are almost too adorable to eat.

You likely know about the iconic rides like Splash Mountain and the Alice in Wonderland teacups, but there are some Disney delicacies that are just as popular. Even if you've never been to a Disney park before, you might have the Dole Whip, turkey legs, and churros on your Instagram bucket list, but there are Mickey-shaped foods that have become park staples as well. (Real talk: I even have a pair of Mickey ice cream ears to wear when I'm snacking throughout the parks.)

It's like the food has become another character of its own, and you want to check it all out the next time you're heading to Disneyland or Disney World. Just add these 10 Mickey-shaped foods to your to-do list, and you're sure to have a tasty time that's ear-resistible.

1. Mickey Waffles Rachel Chapman I don't like to pick favorites, but Mickey waffles have always held a special place in my heart. They're super cute, totally delicious, and Instagram-worthy. They'll never disappoint your tastebuds at one of the character breakfast buffets.

2. A Mickey Ice Cream Bar On a hot day in the parks, there's nothing better than sitting down to enjoy a Mickey Ice Cream Bar from one of the ice cream carts. You can't go wrong with chocolate-dipped vanilla ice cream.

3. Mickey Beignets The Mickey Beignets in Disneyland's New Orleans Square are out of this world. You can find these treats at the Mint Julep Bar near Haunted Mansion. There are even season flavors like a pumpkin spice during the fall.

4. Mickey Pretzel Rachel Chapman My go-to savory Mickey-shaped treat is a Mickey Pretzel with a side of cheese for dipping. Not only is it a delicious snack to munch on while waiting in line, but the details in Mickey's face make this one of the cutest Mickey-shaped treats ever.

5. Mickey Rice Krispie Treat Since I was a kid, I made it a tradition to stop by the bakery on Main Street in either Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom and buy a Mickey-shaped Rice Krispie Treat before leaving for the day. I consider it a souvenir to take home with me to enjoy Disney a little bit longer, but I always tend to eat it on the car ride home.

6. Mickey Cake Pop At the Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen on Main Street, you can find cute cake pops in the shape of Mickey Mouse. They're always changing up their cake pops depending on the season, and they never fail to be Instagram-worthy.

7. Mickey Macaron Rachel Chapman The Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland always has delicious baked goods. One of my favorite things to get is their Mickey Macarons. They tend to change with the seasons, but they almost always have the Raspberry Rose Mickey Macaron, which is delicious and gorgeous.

8. Mickey Milkshake If you want to sip something Mickey-shaped, I highly suggest stopping by Schmoozies in California Adventure. During the Get Your Ears On celebration, they served a Mickey Mouse milkshake that was picture-perfect. Now, for Halloween, they have a Minnie Witch Shake with mint chocolate chip ice cream and two chocolate cream-filled cookies to resemble mouse ears.

9. Mickey Candy Apple The candy apples at Disney are almost too pretty to eat. There are so many different characters you can choose from, but it's always a great choice to go with the classic Mickey.