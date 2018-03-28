We've all been there. Those multi-day long benders when you're bed bound with your SO and only get up for the essentials: food, water, and hygiene. If you've been in this very fortunate situation, you might have stumbled across a very difficult predicament: how to shave your legs fast when bae's beckoning you back to bed, and you've got 10 minutes before his pesky roommate knocks on the door. If this situation sounds all too familiar, these four tips and tricks should help guide you through these (semi...not really) difficult times and deliver stubble-free legs fast.

I personally don't care if I'm as smooth as a seal at all times while I'm intimate with whoever I'm dating. However, my skin is super sensitive and the tiniest bit of stubble makes me itchy as all hell. Constantly scratching while in bed with a new beau? I can tell you from experience, it's not a cute look. So to prevent my date from thinking I have small pox or scabies, I do have to peel myself out of bed from time to time and venture into the bathroom to quickly shave my entire existence.

If you too need to shave in a flash, then these four tips should work wonders.

Grab His Or Her Shaving Cream Sans Guilt

Barbasol Thick and Rich Shaving Cream, $2, Walmart

In a pinch, I'll use absolutely whatever shaving cream is available to me at that present moment in time. Barbasol Thick and Rich Shaving Cream ($2; walmart.com)? I've been there. Gillette Fusion ProGlide Shave Gel ($5; walmart.com)? Absolutely. I'm sure your date would prefer you to not nick yourself into a bloody mess. Simply slather on and shave to your heart's content.

Just a word to the wise: if it's a mens shaving cream, do not use on any... super sensitive areas. Some mens shaving creams contain mint and other ingredients to create a cooling effect, which feels good on a guy's face, but won't feel good everywhere on your body. When in doubt, just shave your legs and underarms, OK?

If he or she doesn't have a shaving cream, you can use soap or shower gel in a pinch if your skin isn't super sensitive. You won't be getting the closest shave of your life, but you'll survive.

Bring Your Own Razor

Schick Intuition F.a.b. Razor, $8, Target

Just because your swapping spit does not mean you must make an unintentional blood oath. Sharing razors is just not cute. According to dermatologist Whitney Bowe, MD, in an interview with InStyle, “Shaving results in tiny nicks in the skin and those openings can allow bacteria to enter and spread infection. Not only that, but you’re vulnerable to warts and bacterial and fungal infections, and if there’s blood on the razor from a previous cut, it could result in transmitting blood viruses.” If this quote doesn't gross you out, then I don't know what will. Do not share a razor with anyone else. Just don't do it.

To keep things marginally hygienic, I throw my razor with its blade cover in a small toiletry bag and then put it in my purse. I try to come prepare if I even think I might be staying over for more than one night. Better to be ready then left high and dry... and exposed to shared bacteria. Ever since I tried Schick's Intuition F.a.b. Razor ($8; target.com), I've been addicted to it. It's super gentle on my sensitive skin, so I take it with me on all trips (long and short).

Be Quick, But Not Haphazard

So you don't want to take all the time in the world if your SO's roommate is practically breaking down the door, but you don't want to be haphazard either. Speed through the flat surfaces, like shins, but be careful around bonier areas, like ankles. The five extra seconds is worth not slicing your leg open and bleeding all over the place. The clean up is time-consuming and definitely not fun.

Invest In A Travel-Size Moisturizer

Bath & Body Works At The Beach Travel Size Body Cream, $6, Bath & Body Works

Having sensitive skin means my skin gets PO'ed immediately after I shave. In order to soothe the savage beast, I have to moisturize. If your boyfriend or girlfriend has a body moisturizer, then bless! That's one less item you'll have to take with you. However, if you tend to date people that aren't as beauty conscious as you are, then you might have to sacrifice a few ounces of bag weight to make sure your skin doesn't hate you.

Bath & Body Works At The Beach Travel Size Body Cream ($6; bathandbodyworks.com) will make you smell like a wanton beach babe. The scent is like you just returned from a tropical vacay, without all the unwanted sand in your crevices.

So stress not, my stubble-prone friends. You can enjoy the hazy euphoric days of a hot and heavy relationship — and shave without your bae's roommate getting completely salty with you.