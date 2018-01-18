How To Share Your Google Arts & Culture Results With Friends, Because You Totally Want To

I'm not gonna lie: I spent a majority of my Saturday night taking selfies on Google Arts & Culture with my mom and dad. I know, I'm pretty cool — don't be jealous. There's just something hilarious about seeing which paintings you and your family members resemble, and I couldn't get enough of it. After taking multiple selfies and cry-laughing at each comparison, I found it necessary to share the results with my friends. If you've used the app, then you definitely know the feeling. Luckily, finding out how to share your Google Arts & Culture results is super easy.

To be honest, there's no trick to it. All you have to do is hit the "Share" button when you're done admiring your museum doppelgänger... and that's all. To give you a small visual of what the "Share" button looks like, I'll tell you this: It's a small, blue rectangle on the bottom righthand corner of your phone screen. If you don't see it, then maybe you should make sure you're on the correct page. Once you hit the "Share" button, your phone will take you to a screen that lists the platforms you can share it on. I have an iPhone, and the options that I'm given include Message, Mail, Notes, Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, GroupMe, iCloud, and Instagram.

Amanda Fama

Amanda Fama

If you're a rebel who lives for breaking the system, then I have good news: You can share your Google Arts & Culture result by simply screenshotting it. Once you have the screenshot, you can share it on any platform you'd like, because it'll be the same as sharing a photo. BOOM.

Now that you know how to share your hilarious museum doppelgänger, you can join the fun. Since the app gained popularity, there have been hundreds of hilarious Google Arts & Culture memes and tweets that've surfaced. If your result is funny, don't be afraid to join the meme game. I can guarantee you the internet will love it.

Although most people have already tried finding their Google Arts & Culture museum twin, I understand there are lost souls who don't even know what the app is yet (my parents had no idea until I showed them). If you're one of those people, don't be ashamed. I'll show you how to use the app so you can impress all of your friends with your painting lookalike.

In order to join the fun, you must first download the Google Arts & Culture app. (I know, this seems like a straightforward step, but I need to cover my bases here.) Once you have the app downloaded, you have to scroll down until you see this screen:

Amanda

FYI, it takes me about two scrolls to get there, but everyone's thumb strength is different.

Once you're there, hit "GET STARTED." Then, the app will access your front-facing camera and prompt you to take a selfie. Unfortunately, you cannot upload a photo to the app — it must take the selfies live in order to generate a doppelgänger. Sorry.

Once you take a selfie, the data will compile and your museum twins will download. After they're loaded, you'll have to swipe once to the right to see your lookalike (or should I say, "lookalikes"). Of course, there's not only one. You'll be given a few museum painting twins with a percentage match for each of them in the top lefthand corner. The results will also give you the name of the painting and the artist who painted it. In other words, you'll be getting a good laugh and an art lesson.

Now that you know how to find your Google Arts & Culture result, and how to share it, I hope you have fun. And if you also spend your Saturday night finding your museum lookalikes with your parents, don't be ashamed.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.