15 Google Arts & Culture App Memes That'll Have You Crying With Laughter

While people watching on the subway, or amidst your morning Twitter scroll, you've probably noticed both art enthusiasts and social media users creating and posting their Google Arts & Culture app results. By matching a selfie with your art history dopplegänger, the app finds weirdly accurate paintings from museums worldwide that look like you. Based on results from the app, our beloved Twitter trolls have created a plethora of gorgeous Google Arts & Culture memes, and they're all honestly just too freaking funny.

In case you aren't familiar with Google Arts & Culture, it's an app that matches your in-the-moment selfie with a portrait from any painting that belongs to museums that the app partnered with. However, thanks to our sarcastic (and quite tech savvy) Twitterverse, we were blessed with some really, really fantastic fake Google Arts & Culture results. From creating "matches" with celebs and cartoons, to matching some pretty wild things for that interesting POTUS of ours, the hilarity among the memes created from the Google Arts & Culture app unsurprisingly does not end.

The selfies people used to match with celebs are definitely taking the meme cake, because Ryan Reynolds and Ri-Ri are definitely our perfect matches... er, we wish, I guess.

Others instead decided to match themselves with movie and cartoon characters, which is honestly just as amazing as matching oneself with a celebrity. From "matching" with a highly-esteemed Lisa Frank turtle painting, to a glorious Mr. Krabs screenshot, there truly is no limit to what you can be "matched" with. The creativity doesn't end, and we're loving it.

Wow, isn't art just so stunning? It really makes you think. And speaking of stunning memes... and thinking... you can probably imagine that a large portion of the meme-making Twitterverse created some pretty interesting matches for Donald Trump. Because even though he doesn't resemble a president, he undoubtedly resembles several other things; just think of the possibilities...

*Cackles with simultaneously nervous and also manic laughter.*

Some Google Arts & Culture app users actually received some really, really hilarious results — and by nature, they're incontestably meme-worthy. Not only do the paintings not resemble any of these people in the slightest, but they don't really look like anyone on this planet (that we know of, at least).

In spite of maybe not finding an actual exact look-alike, the Google Arts & Culture app is a really fun way to explore thousands of really cool museums worldwide. So definitely make sure you find out how to download and use the app if you haven't already. And if you can't figure out how to use the look-alike matching feature, there's actually a reason why, as certain states — such as Illinois and Texas — don't allow the feature for privacy reasons. So if you're living in a state that bans the feature, it won't show up in your app at all, which is kind of sad.

Maybe you downloaded the app and found your exact look-alike from thousands of years ago, and you're already planning to go to overseas and track down the artist. Or, maybe you were actually matched with a painting titled, "Lord Gorilla." Either way, we all truly want to be confused for Ryan Reynolds, or for an original Lisa Frank painting. So if you haven't already downloaded the fun, get ready to spend hours and hours of your life exploring the Google Arts & Culture app, because it's honestly so amusing. If you're not pleased with your match, why not make a meme about it?

