33 Best Google Arts & Culture App Tweets That Belong In A Museum

Even if you're spending most of your time snuggled up in the warmth of your home these days, there are still ways that you can appreciate art, without setting foot in a museum. You can read books, watch films, and now, with an amazing Google app, you can explore museums and exhibits using your smartphone. Lately, the internet has been obsessing over the app's portrait feature. Here are some of the best Google Arts & Culture app tweets.

With the Google Arts & Culture app's selfie portrait feature, you can literally make your selfies art. Now, you might be thinking, "Wait a second — my selfies are already art." True, but allow me to explain. With the feature, you can snap a selfie, and the app will pull up works of art that resemble your photo. So if you've ever gone to a museum and searched for your doppelgänger, only to leave disappointed, now is your chance to find them.

Once you snap your selfie and find your matches — you'll receive multiple — you can select "View Artwork" and learn more about each piece that Google matched you with. You can view the full artwork, as well as read the backstory. There are also links to the artist and to the museum where the piece is located, in case you want to search for similar works or find out who your doppelgänger shares a home with. It's an incredibly useful tool, especially if you don't have the time (or the funds) to regularly visit art museums.

Over the weekend, users began sharing their art twins on social media. Some of the matches were totally uncanny — you couldn't tell which was the selfie and which was the work of art. However, there were plenty of others that were not so on point, and left people questioning if they really look like that.

Some matches were pretty spot on.

I saw lots of enviable comparisons ion Twitter and Instagram over the weekend. Technically, we should all be flattered to be compared to works of art from over 1,200 international museums, galleries, and institutions, right?

And not only were people excited to meet their match, but some went further into the artwork information and found some pretty neat details.

Twitter user @kazweida found an empowering story about a woman who helped establish what would eventually become the Women’s Auxillary Army Corp. Iconic!

However, not everyone was satisfied with their look-alike.

"@ Google Arts & Culture WHY YOU TRYING TO ROAST ME"?!

One user was just happy to have a doppelgänger, even if nobody has ever heard of them.

Here's to you, Hendrickje Stoffels. We've never heard of you, either.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before people started Photoshopping and editing in their own matches.

When memes collide, am I right?

Even people who didn't share their matches had something to say about the app.

Unfortunately, not everyone has access to the portrait feature, which upset some.

And they were promptly called out.

Some people were skeptical of the app's face scanning abilities and what else Google could be using your face data for.

Stay woke, people.

And one user noted that the app could use some more inclusivity.

Considering how many museums Google collaborated with to create this feature, that doesn't seem like too much to ask.

Whether you've got the selfie portrait feature or not, the Google Arts & Culture app is super useful, particularly, of course, if you're looking to learn a little bit more about art. Download it today and hit the books — I mean, the app?

