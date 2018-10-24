Although I always find full moons to be an emotionally challenging and unpredictable time, I can't help but feel butterflies in my stomach at the sight of her gorgeous glow. I'll admit, it may be a nervous excitement, but it's excitement nonetheless. In fact, when I saw the waxing gibbous moon earlier today and gazed upon just how close it is to reaching its fullest potential, I felt my spirit move to the edge of my seat, knowing that a deep and profound change is on the way. Am I getting ahead of myself? Maybe we should talk about how to see the Hunter's Moon 2018 first, because there's no better way to understand the moon than by spending time with it.

Are you also wondering why I find a full moon to be such dramatic and overwhelming event? Well, astrologically speaking, the moon rules over your private and emotional world. It's the side of you that most people don't get to see, nor understand. However, on a full moon, it forms an opposition with the sun, dragging all your secrets, shadows, and sensitivities out for all the world to see. It's a potent time to experience revelations about your life, major emotional changes, and the reflection of your energy. And, because the Hunter's Moon is symbolic for courageously and ruthlessly hunting after whatever you desire, it's undeniable that its cosmic effects will be groundbreaking.

When To See The Hunter's Moon In The Sky

First and foremost, when does the Hunter's Moon take place? Well, according to Space.com, it will reach its officially fullest form at 11:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. If you're in New York City, the full Hunter's Moon will rise at 6:30 p.m. and set at 8:02 a.m. the following day, as reported by the U.S. Naval Observatory. However, if you're in Los Angeles like me, TimeAndDate.com reports that it will rise at 6:37 p.m. and set just over twelve hours later, at 6:56 a.m.

As always, the best way to get a good look at any cosmic occurrence is to travel far away from the overpowering light pollution of civilization and get out of town. Drive somewhere rural, somewhere with far less of society to see and so much more of the universe. Allow your eyes around 15 to 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness of the night, then behold the sparkling details of the full moon in all their glory. However, seeing the Hunter's Moon doesn't have to involve a road trip. In all honesty, you'll probably be able to catch sight of it by simply going outside and looking for it. Rising in the west and setting in the east, all you have to do is discover the moon's trail.

How To Absorb The Spiritual Power Of The Hunter's Moon

Aside from the fact that full moons are a remarkably unspeakable expression of natural beauty that never gets old, no matter how many times you've seen it, there are far more interesting reasons to spend time with the full moon. My favorite reason? You can use the power of the Hunter's Moon to cleanse and empower your spirit.

Although there are many ways to do this, the easiest way is by going outside and simply standing beneath the full moon. Imagine that you are absorbing all of its balancing, inspiring, and transformative effects straight through your skin and into your heart. You can meditate on an intention as you do this, focusing its energy on a loving goal. You can even write an entry in your journal while you do this, knowing your deciphering deeper truth.

Occurring in the sensual, graceful, patient, tough-skinned, and grounded sign of Taurus while the sun is in sexy, mysterious, and taboo Scorpio, this Hunter's Moon has so much magic to share with you.