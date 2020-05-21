It's doesn't have to be Taco Tuesday for you to enjoy your fave Mexican food. One dish that has everything you love all wrapped up is the Crunchwrap Supreme from Taco Bell. If you're craving something delicious, you might be wondering how to make Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme at home. Well, it's easier than you'd think, and can be the answer to your late-night cravings.

It's time for you to have your very own Taco Bell feast. Thanks to the Internet, it's easy to find a ton of copycat recipes from your favorite fast food joints, including Taco Bell. The Crunchwrap Supreme recipe is just one of seven Taco Bell menu items that you can try to recreate in your own kitchen.

That means, the next time you're in the mood for a late-night Cheesy Gordita Crunch, all you have to do is take a leisurely stroll to your fridge to pull out the tasty ingredients you need. Whip up everything your stomach desires from chalupas to quesaritos. Enjoy a Mexican pizza when you want something savory, or a bowl full of Cinnamon Twists when you're looking for a sweet treat. Then, for Taco Tuesday, serve some Crunchwrap Supremes to your roomies or fam to give them something delicious to taco 'bout.

1. Crunchwrap Supreme Warning: You might drool while watching this Crunchwrap Supreme recipe video. This take on the traditional Crunchwrap Supreme you know and love from Taco Bell is full of elevated additions like a spicy crema sauce instead and an iceberg lettuce blend with cilantro and orange zest.

2. Quesadilla You can't go wrong with a quesadilla from Taco Bell. That delicious dish is more than just cheese and meat in between two tortillas, and this recipe video proves that. In addition to that, here's a recipe for some Taco Bell Fire sauce in queso you want to have some to dip your quesadilla in.

3. Quesarito The Quesarito is a hybrid of two of your favorite Mexican dishes: a quesadilla and a burrito. It's basically a burrito that's rolled up with a quesadilla, so it's extra cheesy and grate. That means, if you're craving one thing and bae is craving the other, you can combine the two with this recipe video for a match made in foodie heaven.

4. Chalupa Fri-nally, you can enjoy chalupas whenever you want, thanks to this recipe video. The best part about a chalupa is the shell, which is deep fried. According to Taco Bell's menu, their Chalupa Supreme comes with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, your choice of meat, and cheese inside, but since you're making this at home, you can add whatever you like.

5. Mexican Pizza You'll definitely want a pizza this Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe. Have a pizza night with your roomies where you serve this Mexican-style dish instead of your usual pepperoni go-to.

6. Cheesy Gordita Crunch The Cheesy Gordita Crunch is another Taco Bell staple. This specialty dish is a gordita with a crunchy hard shell taco in the middle. If you follow this recipe, you'll get to make your very own regular Cheesy Gordita Crunch. But, if you want to go all out and make yourself a Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch, you'll want to follow this other recipe as well to make your hard shell as Dorito-y as possible.