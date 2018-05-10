Summer is a prime time to put reality on hold for a bit, pack up your bags, and hit the road for vacation. But alas, for some of us, a big trip is just not in the cards this year. Whatever your reason may be, you shouldn't let it get in the way of making the most of this glorious time of year. An epic summer is still possible, even if you're stuck at home. A few key pointers on how to live your best life in the summertime will send you well on your way, but you may be wondering exactly how to do that if you're not jetting off to someplace tropical.

All of the exciting things that happen when you're on a summer getaway can be replaced with something more local. You just have to know how to be a little spontaneous, and put your creative cap on. If you work during the week, make the most of every weekend to do something exciting and new, like any of these nine activities. Sure, you might not be sailing away on a Mediterranean cruise, but you don't need to be on a ship to have a dope summer you'll remember forever.

1 Plan A Day Trip With The Windows Rolled Down And The Music Turned Up Giphy You may not being embarking on a week-long road trip with your girlfriends, but you don't need to rack up the miles to have all of the fun. Pack up the car and go on a day trip. After all, the best part about a road trip is cruising with the wind in your hair and belting out your favorite songs. When the sun is shining and your sunnies are looking picture-perfect, you're on such a natural high. Whether you decide to head to a cute beach town or scope out a cool museum, pick a destination that's not too far. The road awaits.

2 Hang Poolside With Your Besties For A Relaxing Day In The Sun Giphy You don't need a beach getaway for a holiday in the sun. Plan out an epic pool bash with your best friends who are also hanging home. Make some fruity refreshments to sip while you're all floating on the oversized pool inflatable of your dreams. You'll snap a bunch of selfies and will probably caption them, "Pool hair, don't care."

3 Go Glamping In Your Backyard Giphy There's no doubt about it: A trip to the Grand Canyon is gorgeous, but you'd be surprised at how beautiful your own backyard can be. Camping is a fun summer activity that doesn't take a lot of traveling at all. If you have a backyard, set up a chic tent with throw pillows and string lights. Get excited for a night spent outside, under the stars. If you don't have the space, plan a trip with your friends to a local camping ground. Just don't forget the most important part: the s'mores.

4 Bring Your Tastebuds On A Trip Around The World, Without Leaving Your Yard Guille Faingold/Stocksy You don't need to travel to Italy for incredible pasta or jet off to Japan for tasty ramen. Round up your friends, and put your chef hats on. Challenge yourselves to make some delicious food from around the world in your own kitchen. It'll be a fun project for you to tackle all summer long, and your stomach with totally love it. Set everything up on your patio, then toast to your creations.

5 Capture A Video A Day To Make The Most Of Your Summer Giphy I love "video a day" projects where you take one-second videos and then put them all together at the end of the season. It's the perfect excuse to really seize every single day and plan some pretty epic adventures. At the end of the summer, you'll be left with an awesome video montage to show off, and it'll basically be like your very own vacay album.

6 Dance Like No One's Watching At An Outdoor Concert Giphy A music festival may not be on the cal, but there are plenty of concerts to see at home this summer that have the potential to be just as fun. It can be something small like a local show at a coffee shop, or something bigger at the beach. Whatever it is, take the moment to really dance it out with your besties.

7 Host A DIY Spa Night With Your Crew Giphy Girls' nights are always a must, so obviously they're a staple for summertime. You don't need to spend money at a resort spa to have a relaxing time with your friends. Anytime you don't have something planned, invite your crew over for a pampering night with manicures, baked goods, cucumber water, and DIY face masks. You'll be feeling refreshed in no time.

8 Stream A Movie Under The Stars Giphy There are so many great movies coming out this summer, and going to watch a film in the park is a perfect activity to do after work or on the weekend with your girlfriends. You don't want to be stuck inside all summer, so find a few outdoor movies to attend. You and your friends can have a picnic before the film starts, and when the sun sets, have a great time watching a classic flick under the stars.