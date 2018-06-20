It probably comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that long-term relationships often start to lose their luster after a while. It's not that you no longer love the person who you're with, but every relationship gets to a point when things aren't as exciting as they were in the beginning. While this lack of intensity can develop into a major concern for a lot of people, the truth is that it's actually a completely normal and addressable issue. Figuring out how to keep a relationship exciting after a year isn't nearly as complicated as it might seem.

The rush we feel when we start dating someone new who we like is partly due to the fact that we are in "discovery mode." Discovering a new person's personality, mind, body, and how it interacts with our own can be such a rewarding experience. Sadly, the honeymoon phase can't last forever, and once you've been together for a while, the relationship can start to feel a little boring. Thankfully, it doesn't have to! More often than not, this lag is due to the fact that you are no longer in discovery mode and have begun to crave a renewed sense of newness in the relationship. Fortunately, this isn't a reason to panic. If you'd like to amp up the excitement with your partner, here are some ways to get started.

Take trips together. Giphy Traveling is pretty much a sure fire-way to break a routine that has grown tiresome. A lot of people think of traveling as taking a trip somewhere far away, but most of us can't afford to take regular vacations every time we're feeling adventurous. Luckily, even a day trip or weekend getaway to somewhere neither of you has been can add some excitement to the mix.

Mix things up in the bedroom. Giphy Chances are, if you've made it to the one-year mark, things in the physical intimacy department are probably solid. Although, that definitely doesn't mean that your relationship wouldn't benefit from some experimentation between the sheets. Trying out some new things can be as simple as investing in new lingerie, sex toys, or light role-playing. The more advanced peeps already know that the world of kink is pretty extensive, so for those of you who aren't afraid to get really adventurous, why not talk with your partner about some of the fantasies you'd like to try in real life?

Keep putting in an effort to plan creative date nights. Giphy The early stages of the courting process rely pretty heavily on dates. Whether most of the planning is done by one partner or it's shared equally, fun and unique dates are always a good idea. But the longer you've been together, the easier it is to fall into the same 'ol Netflix-and-Chill routine. If things are starting to feel kind of stale, let your partner know that you feel like you aren't going out as much as you used to, and that you'd like to change that.

Don't spend all of your free time together. Giphy IMHO, a major factor that can contribute to relationship boredom is spending too much time together. Don't get me wrong, spending quality time with your partner is really important. Just remember that no matter how much you love someone, you can and should have your own interests and plans that are separate from theirs. If it feels like you're attached at the hip, try discussing this with your partner and making some time for you both to fly solo.