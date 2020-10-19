From her enviable wardrobe to her cute apartment #WithAView, you're dreaming of living Emily's life from Netflix's Emily in Paris. While you can't check out her closet in Paris right now, you can recreate her Savoir desk right in your own home. You just need some directions on how to have an Emily in Paris-inspired home office setup. With just the right items, your WFH environment will get a très chic update.

It all starts with having a desk you can't wait to work at on the daily. If you'd like to channel Emily's exact desk vibe from the show, get yourself a pink organizer for your pens and pencils. Then, add a statement pink painting to your wall for an instant pop of color.

Incorporate some nods to the show, too, such as an Insta-worthy vase for a fresh bouquet of pink roses or a tray for your fresh chocolate croissant breakfast. Any of these 10 items can instantly transform your setup right now, and give you that Emily in Paris aesthetic you're looking for.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. An Insta-Worthy Vase For When Everything's Coming Up Roses Lotus Pod Vase $28 | Anthropologie See on Anthropologie One way to liven up your desk is to treat yourself to a fresh bouquet of flowers each week. Stop by a local florist or order a bouquet of soft pink roses ($35, 1800flowers.com) just like Emily. Then, pick up a gorgeous vase ($28, anthropologie.com) for your fresh blooms that'll look picture-perfect next to your laptop.

4. A Floral Water Bottle That Also Like Emily's Rifle Paper Co. Canteen $38 | Corkcicle See on Corkcicle Keep hydrated when you're meeting deadlines and being a #boss with this adorable canteen. Anytime you see Emily's desk in the show, you'll notice she has a super cute floral water bottle by her side. Add this Insta-worthy canteen ($38, corkcicle.com) to your cart to keep your water cool for the entire workday.

5. Pink Pencil Holders For All Your Supplies Blush Hexagon Pencil Holders $14 | Erin Condren See on Erin Condren Another thing you'll notice when looking at Emily's desk is that she has adorable pink pencil holders. Get yourself a pink organizer ($14, erincondren.com) for all your pens and supplies. You can even treat yourself to a brand new pack of gel pens ($14, arteza.com) for jotting down notes.

6. A Watercolor Painting Of The Eiffel Tower Watercolor Eiffel Tower $10 | Etsy See on Etsy An easy way to elevate your workspace is by adding new artwork to your walls. If you want to pay homage to the show, get yourself a watercolor painting ($10, etsy.com) of the Seine and Eiffel Tower that'll remind you of Emily and Mathieu's date. For a piece of art that looks like the one in Emily's office, get yourself some pink color block wall art ($31, etsy.com) to bring out the pink accents on your desk.

7. A Wooden Calendar Like Emily's Wooden Calendar $25 | Etsy See on Etsy When you're working from home, a calendar is necessary for being on top of your game when you first sign on in the morning. Add a wooden block calendar ($25, etsy.com) like Emily's to your setup for something fun to switch up daily.

8. Stands For Your Fave Travel Pics Crowd Photo Display - Umbra $27 | Target See on Target Another item you'll notice on Emily's desk if you look closely is a stand for photos and mementos. Like Emily, you love traveling and snapping pictures of your adventures. Display your favorite memories with a photo display ($27, target.com) like this one. This is perfect for your Instax snaps ($79, urbanoutfitters.com).

9. A Pink Planter That's Suc-Cute Set of 3 Geometric Rose Gold Pink Succulent Cactus Planters $26 | Etsy See on Etsy Emily must have been thinking pink when she decorated her desk, because she also had a cute pink succulent planter. If you remember her all-pink outfit, you know she loves to color coordinate. Get yourself a pink succulent ($26, etsy.com) that matches the rest of your accessories and is super easy to care for.