7 'Emily In Paris' Boo Basket Ideas That All Your Friends Will Want

You and your friends haven’t been able to stop talking about Netflix’s Emily in Paris. You’ve been swapping memes, discussing season 2 possibilities, and sharing everything you wish you had from Emily’s closet in your group chat. You might as well consider Emily in Paris boo basket ideas to send the Mindy to your Emily.

Boo baskets are a cute way to send your besties a little care package this fall, and it helps to have a specific theme in mind when putting everything together. When choosing goodies to fill your boo basket with, focus on what your friend loves most about the show. It could be that they are most drawn to Emily’s social media savviness. If that's the case, get them a basket filled with everything an influencer needs like a vintage-looking phone case and portable tripod. If your friend is obsessing over Emily’s wardrobe, throw in a few accessories like a silk scarf or bucket hat they can rock all season long and beyond.

All of these Emily in Paris boo basket ideas give a nod to the show in a truly unique fashion. So, all you need to do now is find the right match for your friend, like the perfect caption to one of Emily's Insta-worthy moments.

