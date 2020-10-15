7 'Emily In Paris' Boo Basket Ideas That All Your Friends Will Want
You and your friends haven’t been able to stop talking about Netflix’s Emily in Paris. You’ve been swapping memes, discussing season 2 possibilities, and sharing everything you wish you had from Emily’s closet in your group chat. You might as well consider Emily in Paris boo basket ideas to send the Mindy to your Emily.
Boo baskets are a cute way to send your besties a little care package this fall, and it helps to have a specific theme in mind when putting everything together. When choosing goodies to fill your boo basket with, focus on what your friend loves most about the show. It could be that they are most drawn to Emily’s social media savviness. If that's the case, get them a basket filled with everything an influencer needs like a vintage-looking phone case and portable tripod. If your friend is obsessing over Emily’s wardrobe, throw in a few accessories like a silk scarf or bucket hat they can rock all season long and beyond.
All of these Emily in Paris boo basket ideas give a nod to the show in a truly unique fashion. So, all you need to do now is find the right match for your friend, like the perfect caption to one of Emily's Insta-worthy moments.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. The “Social Media Queen” Basket
Any aspiring social media influencer needs a chic phone case ($50, casetify.com) like Emily's to capture their most Insta-worthy moments. If you have a friend who likes to document their life via Insta stories, put together a basket with all the essentials like a portable tripod ($10, target.com), a ring light ($12, ulta.com) for selfies, a fashionable purse ($78, katespade.com), or a portable charger ($25, qvc.com) that doubles as a cute keychain.
2. The “Color Coordinated Fashion Icon” Basket
Not only is Emily a fashion icon in the series, but even better, she's a color-coordinated one. Send over your stylish friend everything they need to color coordinate a pink ensemble like Emily's.
A vibrant bucket hat ($40, fashionablehats.com) is so necessary, in addition to a floral neckerchief ($18, bananarepublic.gap.com). And while it mat not be the hot pink and black checkered sweater Emily wears in the show, send your friend a hot pink pullover ($25, target.com) or a patterned crewneck ($33, target.com) to keep their vibe cozy throughout the season.
3. The “Dreaming Of Paris” Basket
If your friend has always dreamed of traveling to Paris, bring Paris to them with this boo basket. Include an Eiffel tower keychain ($5, michaels.com) just like Emily's, along with a teacup ($12, anthropologie.com) so they can pretend they're sitting at a French café in their own backyard. Add a Starry Night light ($17, amazon.com), so your friend can feel like they're visiting the Atelier des Lumières just like Emily, Camille, and Gabriel.
4. The “Taste of Paris” Basket
For the foodie in your life, send them a "taste of Paris" boo basket filled with delicious goodies. It could include croissants ($40, williams-sonoma.com), a crepe kit ($35, stonewallkitchen.com), or an Insta-worthy cheese board ($29, westelm.com). Don't forget the champagne glasses ($40, crateandbarrel.com) and champagne ($68, stuyvesantchampagne.com) for toasting and sippin'.
5. The “Savoir Client List” Basket
Treat your friend to a boo basket of items that seem as though they were taken straight off the Savoir client list. Make sure there's a French perfume ($29, ulta.com) like Antoine's that "smells like poetry," and a smudge-proof lipstick ($20, bareminerals.com) like Durée's. You may also want to include a chic throw pillow ($17, worldmarket.com) your friend can pose with for selfies on her cozy mattress, like Emily did with Camille.
6. The “Mindy And Emily's Night Out” Basket
For the Mindy to your Emily, put together a boo basket that'll remind your friend of this duo's epic night out in Paris. Make sure to include fun accessories like light-up headbands ($20, amazon.com), and props for Insta pics like a pack of balloons ($3, partycity.com) and a bottle of champagne ($59, stuyvesantchampagne.com). To really help your friend recreate Emily's lewk from the show, treat them to a plaid shacket ($90, zara.com).
7. The “Anything But Basic" Basket
Put together a boo basket for your friend that has tons of chic accessories they need to take their #OOTDs to the next level. Add an elegant headband ($5, whitehouseblackmarket.com) they can wear like Emily did at the ballet, and a dark lip shade ($18, glossier.com) for their Pierre Caudault runway moment. Include a bouquet of pink roses ($54, bouqs.com) for them to take a selfie with while wearing a coordinating pink coat ($228, anthropologie.com).