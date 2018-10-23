Fries are my love language. Suffice to say, I've never met a fried potato that I don't like. That's why I'm all about this latest french fry deal from Wendy's. The fast-food joint is offering any size (yes, any size) order of french fries for just a buck. There aren't many things you can get for $1, so before you run off in delight let me tell you how to take advantage of this limited time deal. Here's how to get Wendy's French fries for $1 right now.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 22, every day is "Fry Day" now thanks to Wendy's' generous offering of $1 french fries. The $1 deal is good on all sizes of French fries including small, medium, and large. So, if you're feeling extra hungry go and head and spring for the large. If you just want a couple of bites of the salty deliciousness, opt for the smaller option. The $1 french fry deal is not valid with combos, according to Wendy's.

For a limited time, you can snack on $1 french fries from any participating Wendy's location in the United States, according to the fast-food chain. All. Day. Long. I can't even think of any comparable deals from other fast food burger restaurants, but I'm here for this one. Wendy's has not disclosed how long their insanely cheap fry deal will last, but if I were you I wouldn't take my chances. Hurry up and enjoy this one while you still can.

Wendy's all-natural, sea salt french fries are a thing to marvel at. From their fried crispness to their warm, soft potato insides, Wendy's fries are the bomb dot com. I prefer mine dipped in ketchup, but there are all kinds of ways you can eat them. Some people like to dip them in honey (yes, it may sound like an odd combination, but try it and then get back to me), while others enjoy dipping their french fries in ice cream. Ice cream? Yes, ice cream. Not just any ol' ice cream, but a chocolate Wendy's Frosty. It's the perfect balance of sweet and salty for a delicious treat.

Wendy's Frostys are smooth and creamy, and made with real milk, according to Wendy's. Just like Wendy's fries, you can get a Wendy's Frosty on the cheap. Frosty's usually cost $2 or less, depending on what size you get. Earlier this year, Wendy's offered $0.50 Frostys to celebrate the end of summer. While they aren't $0.50 anymore, you should still consider adding on a Frosty to your fry order for an extra special treat.

Like I mentioned, these days there isn't much that you can get for $1. You can't even get a decent cup of coffee for $1. My advice to you? Go to Wendy's and order $1 french fries of all sizes, and do it often. Go ahead and make the most of this delicious and wallet-friendly deal. In this case, specifically, there can never be too much of a good thing.