Let's face it: Once you open your heart to a Scorpio, life is never the same again. All those secrets you've always kept to yourself? They convince you to reveal them, getting to know you on a level so deep that you didn't even realize it was there. To them, your light is blinding and your shadow is what makes you beautiful. A Scorpio sees you in a way no one ever has. But, have you ever been addicted to loving a Scorpio? If you've ever had a taste of their desperate, dizzying, all-consuming, all-or-nothing brand of love, you know that you'll do anything for one last drop. If you're barely surviving the crash and burn, I want you to put down the Love Potion Number 9, because I'm about to tell you how to get over the Scorpio in your life, the one you can't seem to let go of.

I mean, have you ever had to break up with a Scorpio? I have, and let me tell you, I am not exaggerating one bit when I say it was one of the darkest periods in all of my 26 years of life. It was the very definition of "whirlwind romance" and I plunged into that relationship like an ocean that kept pulling me in deeper and deeper. When it became evident how overwhelming his hold on me was, I knew I had to break away, but coming up for air after spending so much time in the throes of Scorpionic passion is not easy. I know I made many mistakes along the way, but I made them so you don't have to. If you need help healing from the void a Scorpio has left in your life, I am here for you.

Abide By The "No Contact" Rule

Scorpios are fixed water signs, which means that if they're emotionally invested in someone, giving up on the relationship is the last thing they want to do. If you try to end it, they might refuse to accept your decision and do whatever it takes to get you back. And, if they're the one who caused the breakup, chances are that they really meant it when they said it was over.

No matter how you slice it, establishing "no contact" until you're absolutely sure both parties have moved on is key. If you grab onto their olive branch, they'll put you right back under their love spell. If you keep trying to contact them after they left you heartbroken, you'll probably be left with disappointment.

Take Time To Cry Your Heart Out

Let's be real here: When you break up with a Scorpio, they take a huge, bloody, messy chunk of your heart with them. They just dig themselves so deep into your life that envisioning a world without them can feel literally impossible. Sometimes the only thing left to do is cry harder than you've ever cried. By repressing the pain, you're only allowing it to fester even more. Do yourself a favor and let yourself be the emotional mess that you are. It's a majorly important part of the mourning process that you just can't skip.

Talk To Someone You Trust (Or A Therapist)

You're going to need to talk about it. A lot. In the morning when you peel yourself out of bed and at 3 a.m., when you're lying awake at night going over everything that went wrong. The worst part? The person you're gonna want to talk to most will probably be none other than your Scorpio ex.

Let your friends and family know that you're going through a very sensitive time and you'll need as many shoulders to cry on as you can get. However, if you're talking about the breakup so much that your loved ones are growing weary, investing in a professional therapist to help you through the process (like I did) is so worth it.

Avoid Settling For A Rebound

When you're in deep with a Scorpio, you get used to having a river of passion constantly flooding your life. When that Scorpio is suddenly gone, you'll do anything to find that passion somewhere, because remembering how to exist without it takes time.

However, if you're tempted to get involved with a rebound, trust me when I say that it's a risky idea. You're probably gonna spend every moment you're together comparing them to your Scorpio ex, and chances are, they just won't measure up to the idea in your mind. This will just make you miss your Scorpio ex even more.

It's time to learn how to be yourself again. Looking for completion in the first person you meet is only prolonging the pain.

Don't Romanticize The Past

I won't lie to you and say that everything about your relationship with the Scorpio was toxic, unhealthy, and useless. You probably have countless memories with them that you'll spend the rest of your life cherishing. Even if the relationship went to ruin, they likely taught you so much.

However, it's easy to get trapped in a cycle of romanticizing your Scorpio ex. You may even build up the idea of them until it becomes something totally unrealistic. Do yourself a favor and snap out of it when the nostalgia gets too intense. Remind yourself why the relationship failed. Remember that horrible thing they did to you? Remember what a mess you were? Forgive them, yes, but don't you dare forget.

Remember Your Worth

When the love you share with a Scorpio gets seriously deep, it can feel as though you've become one person. But, that's the problem, isn't it? When a Scorpio is coming from a place of insecurity, they're capable of convincing you to abandon important aspects of your identity so that you'll feel lost without them.

What you're left with when the relationship is over? Having to remember the person you are without them. It's time to turbo charge yourself with self-love. Bring rose quartz with you wherever you go. Give yourself compliments day-in, day-out. Surround yourself with people who shower you with love and praise. Rebuild your confidence one brick at a time, until you're standing so strong that you look back and wonder how you could ever have possibly forgotten yourself.

Have Faith That You'll Find Love Again

Walking away from your Scorpio ex is no easy feat. It can feel as though the entire universe is pulling you back into their arms, no matter how much you move against their magnetic force. And, after removing yourself from such an intense and indescribable connection, you may be wondering if you'll ever experience true love again.

However, this is merely the lingering effects of the love spell continuing to disillusion you. Sooner or later, you'll be able to see clearly. Even though the pain from the breakup will still burn with that infamous sting every now and then, know that a Scorpio shows you just how deep you're capable of loving. Thank your Scorpio ex for that, and take your newfound ability to feel with all your heart into your next relationship. And, who knows? Maybe it'll be with another Scorpio *wink*.