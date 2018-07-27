The three things I value most in life include traveling, meeting lots of interesting people, and, most importantly, finding free food whenever I can. In all honesty, I would do a lot for free food. I'll take an hour-long subway ride, wait in a super long line, or, shockingly, I'll even write down my email address (I know, I'll basically do anything). If you're looking to snag some free chicken tenders in the easiest way possible, though, Wendy's is celebrating National Chicken Tenders Day, and yes, there will be free food. So, here's how to get free Wendy's chicken tenders, with little-to-no effort. You can thank me later.

In case you didn't already know, Friday, July 27 is a very special day. Aside from the fact that it's former Yankees hunk Alex Rodriguez's birthday, it's also National Chicken Tenders Day. FYI, you might not be able to take off work, but on the bright side, you'll be happy to know that Wendy's is going all out to celebrate. The chain will be giving away two juicy chicken tenders to each customer for free, and you won't even have to give them your phone number or participate in a talent show. You will, however, have to give them a password, according to a press release. Luckily, the passcode is already available on the Wendy's Twitter account, as you can see below.

The sassiest account on Twitter has, in fact, confirmed the passcode, which is: "winner, winner chicken tender." Once it's your turn in line, just whisper that (not so) secret phrase to your cashier, and then you'll be all set. The most important thing to remember, however, is to double check that your closest location is actually participating in this glorious deal. I don't want you to be disappointed, but not all locations are participating. I'm really just looking out for you guys.

Since you'll already be there, make sure to check out Wendy's recently updated 4 for $4 menu — there's no free food involved, but it'll definitely give you a bang for your buck. If you haven't already indulged in it, customers are now able to choose from eight entrées, which include: the Double Stack, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Go-Wrap, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, Jr. Cheeseburger, Spicy Go-Wrap, and the Jr. Cheeseburger Deluxe. Along with the entrée, each value meal will also come with a side of chicken nuggets, a small order of French fries, and a drink. It sounds pretty phenomenal, and it's 100 percent worth it. Plus, you have the option of getting more chicken, and there's honestly nothing better than that.

You'd be surprised to know that finding free food is way, way easier than it sounds, and I couldn't be more grateful that Wendy's is making the transaction easy peasy. You won't have to sing a song, do a dance, or donate any vital organs. All you'll have to do is tell your cashier the simple passcode, and you'll be good to go for two completely free, juicy AF chicken tenders. If you need me, I'll be here. I'll probably just be trolling Wendy's Twitter all day long.