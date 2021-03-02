In your wildest dreams, you probably live in the regal world of Bridgerton. You walk around lush gardens, reading the latest gossip from Lady Whistledown, scanning the papers for your Regency era-esque name. But what is your elegant moniker in this dreamland of yours? You certainly can't walk around the ton with your current designation. Fear not, dear reader, because TikTok can help you find your Bridgerton name in just five easy steps..

The process doesn't take as much preparation as the social season, which is incredibly relieving. It just takes following along with an audio clip on TikTok created by @melisa, called "your Bridgerton name." You can see this audio in action in the following videos, but essentially, it'll coach you to pick between "lord" and "lady," before adding on the other components like your middle name, the last drink you had, and the first part of your street name.

Once put together, your Bridgerton name will include five parts, which all have a Regencycore vibe. It will include suffixes like "ton" and "shire," and make you feel like an official member of the scandal and romance-filled world on Netflix. From there, you can reveal your name in your own video on TikTok, or change your name in your group chat with your friends.

Without further ado, here are TikTokers who found their name with the audio clip, and will help you find your Bridgerton name on TikTok, too.

1. This Name Pairs Well With A Regal Look TikTok TikToker @myerarjoon took their Bridgerton name reveal very seriously by dressing up in a regal look, and we are here for it. They could easily be a member of the Bridgerton world, especially with a name that includes "Marnetshire," which sounds like a royal, purple-colored gem.

2. This Name Is Worthy Of A Bow Now, we don't know Lady Whistledown personally, but she'd probably agree that this Bridgerton name is worthy of a bow. TikToker @heleny_kimm has been dubbed with it, and seems very proud of their new title. With a last name like "Waterton," how could you not be?

3. This Name Has A Nice Ring To It Most Bridgerton names on TikTok have a nice ring to them, but @iamzinks' shines as bright as the sun. Even they note in their video that it's quite cute while chilling in a blanket at golden hour and encouraging their followers to watch the Netflix show.

4. This Name Will Inspire An Afternoon Tea Can somebody pass the tea? TikToker @marina.bee just got a new Bridgerton-inspired name, and it's worthy of planning an afternoon tea. There, you and your friends could enjoy finger sandwiches and other treats while catching up on Zoom and finding out your own names.