How To Find Out Which Starbucks Have Happy Hours If You're Thirsty For A Deal
If you haven't already heard, Starbucks' afternoon Happy Hour deals are in full swing. Once a week (and usually on Thursday), Starbucks offers a beverage special that's so good you'd be a fool not to take advantage of it. However, Starbucks' Happy Hour deals are only valid at participating locations, so how do you know where to go to get your discounted drink? Here's how to find out which Starbucks locations have Happy Hours if you are thirsty for a deal.
From 50 percent off espresso-based drinks to $3 grande Frappuccinos, there's a deal for any coffee lover during the Starbucks Happy Hour promotions. This year's Happy Hour deals launched at the end of March, and the Seattle-based coffee chain has been dishing out deals on coffee ever since. Not just anyone can score these deals, though. You must be a Starbucks Rewards member or sign up to receive Happy Hour emails to be notified about the caffeinated beverage bargains.
Once you are all squared away with that, it is time to figure out which Starbucks locations take part in Happy Hour. Here are a few ideas to help you determine if your neighborhood Starbucks store participates in the afternoon promotions.
Call your local Starbucks.
The easiest way to find out if the Starbucks near you is participating Happy Hour is to ring up your local barista and ask. I know it's sounds silly, but really, the best way to find out is to pick up the phone and talk to someone directly. Since you probably don't have Starbucks on speed dial, you will need to locate the contact information for the store of your choice.
This can be done by visiting the Starbucks website. Navigate to the bottom of the page, and underneath the "Quick Links" header is "Store Locator." Type your zip code into the search function, and a list of Starbucks stores should pop up on the map located on the right side of your screen. Select the location closest to you and click the "i" with a circle around it for more information. This is where you will find the phone number to your nearest Starbucks store.
Visit your closest Starbucks.
If phone calls aren’t your thing, swing by a Starbucks store and inquire. Already planning on taking a trip to get your daily dose of caffeine? Perfect timing. After you have placed your order — in-store or in the drive thru line — kindly ask your barista if that specific location takes part in Happy Hour. Chances are high that your nearby stand-alone Starbucks location does, but it never hurts to double check.
Just like making a phone call, use the “Store Locator” to find a Starbucks near you.
Check social media.
If you are feeling super lazy and have absolutely no motivation to pick up the phone and call or stop by for an in-person visit, check the social media accounts of your neighborhood Starbucks. You can do this from the comfort of your home without having to talk to anyone on the phone. Because, if I'm being honest, I really don't like talking on the phone. If push comes to shove, and you can't find any information on your local Starbucks' Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page, you're just gonna have to suck it up and call or go to the store for yourself. Just remember: You're doing it all in the name of coffee. It's not often that Starbucks cuts the cost of some of their most beloved beverages, so it's worth your effort.
If all of this inquiring has you feeling exhausted, you may need to add an extra shot of espresso or two to perk you back up. Lucky for you, a new Happy Hour deal is happening on Thursday, May 24 starting at 3 p.m.
The next Happy Hour deal will get you buy one, get one handcrafted espresso-based beverages, size grande or large. If you received an invite, show your code when you pay to get your deal. Now, go check to see if your favorite Starbucks location is participating in this promo. Cheers!