If you are feeling super lazy and have absolutely no motivation to pick up the phone and call or stop by for an in-person visit, check the social media accounts of your neighborhood Starbucks. You can do this from the comfort of your home without having to talk to anyone on the phone. Because, if I'm being honest, I really don't like talking on the phone. If push comes to shove, and you can't find any information on your local Starbucks' Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page, you're just gonna have to suck it up and call or go to the store for yourself. Just remember: You're doing it all in the name of coffee. It's not often that Starbucks cuts the cost of some of their most beloved beverages, so it's worth your effort.

If all of this inquiring has you feeling exhausted, you may need to add an extra shot of espresso or two to perk you back up. Lucky for you, a new Happy Hour deal is happening on Thursday, May 24 starting at 3 p.m.

The next Happy Hour deal will get you buy one, get one handcrafted espresso-based beverages, size grande or large. If you received an invite, show your code when you pay to get your deal. Now, go check to see if your favorite Starbucks location is participating in this promo. Cheers!