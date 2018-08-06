For some, all it takes is a flawless blowout for them to instantly be feeling themselves. For others, it’s taking charge in a work meeting that can offer an instant self-image boost. Or maybe even donning a lace miniskirt and a pair of jet black suede over-the-knee boots can be what does it. Wondering how to feel sexier? The way to go about this obviously varies from person-to-person. Fortunately, there are a slew of tactics that have been scientifically proven to enhance your self-image.

First, let’s dive into the definition of sexy. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it means “sexually suggestive or stimulating,” or “generally attractive or interesting.” But that’s a pretty vague description if you ask me. Sexy can mean different things to different people. While for some, sexy is rooted in physical appearance, for others, it’s linked more strongly to confidence, intelligence, or another personality trait. Some say it’s an intangible thing — a certain je ne sais quoi. While many of us can appreciate having an SO or a striking stranger tell us we’re sexy, what's truly important is feeling attractive and desirable in your own skin.

Seeking a confidence boost? Try one of these science-backed strategies to feel instantly sexier.

Break a sweat. LUMINA/Stocksy If your idea of sexy looks more like a little black dress and Louboutins than leggings and Nike kicks, hear me out on this one: research has shown that exercise makes us feel more attractive. In fact, a 2015 study by the University of Turku found that people who exercised reported a surge in self-confidence. Not to mention, exercise has been shown to release endorphins, which are chemicals that make you feel happier. And does that really come as a surprise? Physical activity releases feel-good endorphins and reminds us of all the amazing things our bodies are capable of. So next time you're debating whether or not to hit the gym (and leaning towards bailing), remember: strength and persistence are sexy as hell.

Sit and stand up straight. Sonja Lekovic/Stocksy While it may sound like the annoying command your mom always used to give you at the dinner table, you might want to heed this advice now — because the truth is, having good posture can actually make you feel good about yourself. In fact, one 2010 study by the Association of Psychological Science revealed that sitting up straight can make you feel more powerful and confident than more drawn-in stances (bonus, striking a “power pose” was also linked to a decrease in cortisol, the stress hormone).

Rock some red. HOWL/Stocksy While you’re gazing into your closet trying to choose your #OOTD, consider reaching for something red. Why? People feel more physically attractive when they’re sporting this bold color, according to a 2017 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology. Not only did participants wearing red rate themselves higher in terms of attractiveness, but they also rated themselves higher in sexual appeal than participants wearing other colors. It makes sense, too, when you consider that red is an attention-grabbing hue and often associated with lust, romance, and fiery passion. Meanwhile, other studies have shown that red is mentally associated with strength and power. How’s that for sexy?

Snap a selfie. KKGAS/Stocksy Don’t be shy about whipping out your phone and reversing the camera. In a 2016 survey by Today and AOL, 65 percent of females reported that seeing their selfies on social media boosted their confidence. So next time the lighting is just too good to pass up, you’re loving the bedhead you’ve got going on, or you totally nailed your cat-eye, go ahead and snap a pic to post.

Spritz on a scent. Darren Muir/Stocksy As you may have noticed, sometimes all it takes is catching a whiff of someone's cologne or perfume to feel instantly more attracted to them. And as it turns out, wearing a fragrance can actually make you feel more attractive, too. In fact, a staggering 90 percent of women reported feeling more confident while wearing perfume, according to a 2011 study published in Neurobiology of Sensation and Reward. So if you're seeking to feel a little sexier in a matter of seconds, go aheasd and splurge on a new signature scent.

Sip on a cocktail. Jodie Johnson/Stocksy As you peruse the bar’s drink menu, agonizing over whether you should go for a glass of prosecco, a pilsner, or a paloma, consider opting for the cocktail. One 2017 study published in the British Medical Journal focused on how different alcohol types affect our emotions and determined that liquor is the way to go (as opposed to beer, white wine, or red wine) if you’re seeking to feel sexier. In fact, 42.4 percent of survey respondents reported feeling sexier after drinking a spirits-based drink — not only that, but 59 percent of cocktail drinkers felt more confident, and 58 percent of them felt more energized. Just remember to drink responsibly — it's no secret that a little liquid courage can make you go from feeling sexy to sloppy real fast.