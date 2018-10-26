Halloween is fast-approaching, and if you're a procrastinator like me, you're probably still looking for some costume inspo before the big day. You likely don't want to rock your last-minute cat or witch costume again this year, because that's so been done before. So, if you're a starry-eyed astrology lover, you might want to consider a costume that's out of this world. With not much time left, you're wondering how to dress up like the moon and stars on Halloween.

Don't fret, because I've got you covered. You don't need to race off to your nearest costume store for a generic outfit in a bag. With these six items, you can have a space-worthy costume that you'd want to wear on all the other days of the year. This also works if you scored a last-minute invite to a Halloween party, and want a cool outfit, but don't want to spoil the costume you've been saving for Oct. 31. You'll be able to walk into your party and look totally Instagram-worthy.

It's great to buy a Halloween costume that isn't just for one use. Sure, you're a star or moon on All Hallows' Eve, but for the rest of the year, you can shine bright with these items, too. So, make sure to take a costume selfie and caption it with, "I'm out of this world."

1 Rock This Silver Jumpsuit For A Celestial Look $28 Windsor This dreamy silver jumpsuit is a great starter piece for your space costume. It's just simple enough that you can wear it for any celestial being, like a star, moon, or even an astronaut. Now, all you need to complete the look are starry accessories.

2 Shine Bright With This Iridescent Lipstick $20 Lime Crime If you're looking for a starry lip look, go for something iridescent, like this Diamond Crushers lip topper. Channel your inner Rihanna and "shine bright like a diamond" this Halloween. This lip look will also work perfectly for any unicorn or fairy costume you have in mind for the future.

3 This Aurora Palette Will Make Your Eyes Pop $18 BH Cosmestics I don't know about you, but the Northern Lights are on my bucket list. Until you can make the trip there, this Aurora eyeshadow palette from BH Cosmetics will do the trick for your space look. There's almost every color you'd want to create the perfect star or moon smokey eye look for Halloween. This palette truly will *light* up your life.

4 These Sparkly Boots Were Made For *Moon* Walking $32 ASOS You want a starry look from head to toe, so you can't forget your shoes. When you're creating the perfect space costume, you want something that glistens like the stars in the night sky, and these sparkly ankle boots from ASOS do just that. Not only will these boots look great with your silver jumpsuit, but they'll also look fab with any girls' night out dress you have in your closet, so it's safe to say they're a great investment.

5 These Moon And Star Earrings Will Add Some Shine $29.50 Etsy If you're looking for unique jewelry finds, Etsy is the way to go. They always have what you're looking for, and do not disappoint. These moon and star earrings are a simply gorgeous addition to your Halloween look.