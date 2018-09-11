This Halloween, you plan on having a costume that is truly out of this world. No, seriously — you plan on going as an alien. Our otherworldly space neighbors are a great idea for a costume, because you can really make it your own. If you'd rather go with something spooky, you could be a scary alien, or opt for a cute version that comes in peace. Either way, you need to snap a selfie of your stellar galaxy makeup, and post to the 'Gram with captions for alien costumes.

There really are so many alien costumes to choose from. You could go as the cute little green men from Toy Story, or channel your inner Britney as the Mars goddess from the "Oops, I Did It Again" video. A great last-minute costume is going as E.T. from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, wrapped in a white blanket. If you're more of a makeup guru, check out some galaxy eye makeup tutorials on YouTube to give you some inspo.

No matter what kind of alien you go as, you'll want to document your look on Instagram. When you're ready to post, just use any of these 30 captions that will rocket your pics to instant likes.

1. "I come in peace." — Unknown

2. "E.T. phone home." — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

3. "My heart is racing to you like a rocket." — Yellowcard, "Rocket"

4. "Take me to your leader." — Unknown

5. "The claw." — Toy Story

6. "I need some space." — Unknown

7. "I'm out of this world." — Unknown

8. "Take me to your liter." — Unknown

9. "Avocado this world." — Unknown

10. "Thank you for believing in me." — Unknown

11. "Always look up. You never know. You might see a UFO." — Unknown

12. "Oops, I did it again." — Britney Spears, "Oops, I Did It Again"

13. "I must confess I still believe. Still believe." — Britney Spears, "...Baby One More Time"

14. "Extraterrestrial." — Unknown

15. "The truth is out there." — The X-Files

16. "Oh darling, can't you see? I'm an alien and you are just a human to me." — Conny Cernik

17. "Don't be so hard on yourself. The mom in E.T. had an alien living in her house for days, and didn't notice." — Unknown

18. "You're my favorite human." — Unknown

19. "When I was a kid, I always hoped the alien who found my balloon was happy." — Unknown

20. "Houston, we have a problem." — Apollo 13

21. "I don't believe... in humans." — Unknown

22. "You have saved our lives. We are eternally grateful." — Toy Story 2

23. "To infinity and beyond." — Toy Story

24. "I'm sure the universe is full of intelligent life. It's just been too intelligent to come here." — Arthur C. Clarke

25. "They mostly come out at night. Mostly." — Aliens

26. "Too alien for Earth. Too human for outer space." — Unknown

27. "Keep calm. They're only aliens." — Unknown

28. "I will not give up on us. Even when the aliens come." — Unknown

29. "Thor was an alien." — Unknown

30. "In space, no one can hear you scream." — Alien