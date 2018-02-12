Let's be honest — the messy bun is seriously a lifesaver when we're feeling too lazy to even deal. It's a quick and super simple hairstyle that's complete within a matter of seconds. Oh, the luxuries of having long hair so you're able to throw it up and go about your business! The only problem is when you get a little too comfortable with the messy bun. It happens to the best of us. If you're feeling like switching it up every once in awhile, you may be wondering how to dress up a messy bun when you're feeling lazy, but still want to be glam.

Hey, we all have those days when we don't want to wash our hair, and the dry shampoo just isn't doing the trick. I know it's difficult to deter from going with your go-to style, but it's always fun to mix things up. You won't even need to break a sweat attempting these bun styles. Spicing up your bun really only takes a couple of simple additions. Change it up for a date or a special girls' night out. No matter where you rock it, these seven tutorials will become your new friends for looking glam in zero time.

1 A Braided Messy Bun Looks Super Elegant Cute Girls Hairstyles on YouTube A braid is an fun way to add some texture to your messy bun. This is a really pretty style that highlights French braids up top and on the bottom. This hairstyle would go great with any date night or formal event you're attending. You don't need to get really into the braid either. If the thought of making two French braids is too much for you to handle right now, you can always just make a small, easy braid on top to add to your messy bun.

2 This Half Up, Half Down Style Is Your New BFF Alexandrea Garza on YouTube If you want to wear your hair down, but having it out of your face is the very reason why you always favor a messy bun, this is a perfect solution. Seriously though, how awesome would this hairstyle look with an oversized sweater, boyfriend jeans, and your fave pair of Converse?

3 Headbands For The Actual Win Three Bird Nest on YouTube Incorporating a headband into your look always adds something extra and unique. It can even add a pop of color to your hair to brighten up even the gloomiest of days. I've added a headband to my look many times to cover up any greasy bangs, and it gets the job done oh-so-efficiently.

4 A Bandana Will Give You So Many Summery Feels Shanna Maloney on YouTube I love putting a bandana in my hair for additional color. This look is seriously perfect for a camping trip with your squad, a day spent at the beach, or running errands on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Your hair won't be a hassle, and it'll look super cute, too.

5 A Head Scarf Side Bow Is Always A Good Idea Keiko Lynn on YouTube This tutorial features three different ways to wrap a head scarf so that your messy bun is elevated. I personally am a major fan of the side bow. It's super cute, and who doesn't like a little bow in their hair?

6 Bun It Up With A (Literal) Twist Emily Freybler on YouTube This truly is a "messy bun with a twist." Taking your hair in the front and twisting it around before putting it up into the messy bun gives it a really cool look. It also helps to keep those front bangs out of your face when you really just don't want to deal with them.