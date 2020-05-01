While coronavirus has shuttered most people in their homes, those still out and working are providing essential work to keep the rest of us safe and able to maintain a shred of normalcy in this unpredictable time. From people working in hospitals to grocery stores to bus drivers and beyond, frontline workers are saving lives and keeping people fed while putting themselves at risk. And if you’re looking for a way to show them thanks, Reebok launched #ReebokLove to donate shoes to essential workers.

“Whether it’s a healthcare professional, a local grocery store clerk, police officer, postal worker, delivery person, or other essential workers, anyone can nominate someone they know starting May 1,” Reebok stated on their website. If you’re looking for a way to show support to an essential worker in your community, all you have to do is fill out a form explaining your nomination. Then, Reebok will select a few nominees and mail them a free pair of shoes. The entry process is open through May 24.

Alongside this initiative, Reebok also donated $10,000 to The Movemeant Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide necessary aid to fitness and wellness instructors who are out of work due to the pandemic. Reebok is also donating $20 for every item over $20 purchased from its site to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund run by the World Health Organization, alongside Adidas.

Reebok joins a growing list of fashion and beauty brands donating their products to essential workers. Birchbox shipped 40,000 beauty boxes to healthcare workers across the U.S. after asking its followers to nominate frontline workers. Crocs is donating free shoes to healthcare professionals via an extension of their website where workers can queue online and receive shoes until the daily merchandise limit is reached. Glossier has sent thousands of balms, face mists, and moisturizers to healthcare workers, including their all-new hand cream, of which they donated the first 10,000 units.

The best way to get through this pandemic is together. With people putting themselves at risk, working longer hours, and taking many precautions to keep others safe, it’s important to show essential workers kindness and respect. If you know someone on the frontlines, and you’d like to say thank you, nominate them here.