If you've been washing your hands vigorously and frequently, per CDC guidelines given the current coronavirus pandemic, your hands are probably red, cracked, and feel like sandpaper. Seemingly predicting that we'd all eventually need hand cream like we need water, Glossier is releasing a hand cream that's actually been in the works for the past two years. Even better, the new hand cream is launching with an incredibly charitable initiative from Glossier.

Glossier's Hand Cream is set to launch on Thursday, April 23 on the Glossier website. Before the Hand Cream is set to launch to the public, however, Glossier is ensuring this product makes it into the hands of the healthcare professionals who so desperately need it. On Tuesday, April 14, Glossier CEO and Founder Emily Weiss detailed the initiative in a statement on the brand's website, sharing that the first 10,000 units of creams would be reserved for the healthcare industry and linking a form healthcare workers could use to request product for their teams.

"For the nurses and doctors who are gathering every day to care for patients, it makes sense to get Hand Cream to them first. We’ll be donating the first 10,000 units of Hand Cream to healthcare workers in the U.S., Glossier's home base," Weiss wrote. "To the rest of our community: we’re excited to bring Hand Cream to you next Thursday, April 23! It's a BEAUTIFUL formula, delivered in some pretty ingenious packaging, and in addition to its heightened usefulness, we hope it brings you a little joy and comfort at a time when we could all use some."

As of Wednesday, April 15, the brand has already received an incredible amount of requests for Hand Cream from the healthcare industry, and Glossier has reached its 10,000 cap. However, the brand says it will be "following up with the remaining applicants who are verified healthcare professionals."

From the looks of the image of the Hand Cream shared to Glossier's Instagram, the packaging quite different from anything the brand has ever produced. Head to Glossier's website on Thursday, April 23, to snag one yourself.