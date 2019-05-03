How The New Moon In Taurus 2019 Will Affect You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

There's no better opportunity to take the first step than on the new moon. The pressure is off, the coast is clear, and there is so much celestial magic bolstering you towards success. Can you feel it already? You've released tension and forgiven yourself throughout the waning phase of the lunar cycle, and now, you're ready to ignite the spark of a fresh idea. Pay attention to how the new moon in Taurus 2019 will affect you, because this is seriously one of the most beautiful and positive new moons I've seen in a while.

On May 4, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. EST, this new moon in Taurus is about taking concrete and practical action towards your goal. Taking place in grounded, stable, and sensual Taurus, this lunation wants you to work towards something tangible. Is it time to revamp your website? Apply for the job of your dreams? Redesign your home? Start cooking tastier dinners? Taurus loves all of these things because they each result in a wider safety net and a reality bursting with prosperity and inevitable luxury. Look around you. Relish your physical surroundings and enjoy being in your body.

This energy is only strengthened by the powerful grand earth trine the new moon will form with committed Saturn and transformational Pluto. The moves made under such energy will catapult you towards a new and improved you. It's time to let go of bad habits, face your truth, and put your whole entire heart into your decisions. You'll love every minute of it, especially because it forms a dreamy sextile with artistic Neptune. It's time to get colorful and creative, because life is meant to be enjoyed.

Aries

Find a sense of stability and calm in this chaotic, uncertain universe. What do you need in order to feel safe? Strip yourself down to the bone and ask yourself what you really need. Is it more money? More things? Or is it just a moment to feel your feet planted in the earth, knowing you'll always be taken care of?

Taurus

There's a time and a place to be selfish because before you can take care of anybody, you need to take care of yourself. Dig deep and decide whether or not you're being true to yourself. Are you wearing a mask? Putting up a front? Set aside predisposed beliefs about yourself and embrace the beautiful person you're becoming.

Gemini

You're going to feel like being alone for a moment so you can truly listen to your inner voice. So much of your stress is stuff your mind and body are going through, but not your spirit. Quiet your thoughts, find a sense of calm, and listen to your intuition. Your higher self knows what you need better than anyone else does.

Cancer

It's not about being social and engaging in small talk; it's about finding likeminded souls who can connect with you in a rare way. It's not as hard as you might think, but it requires you to be honest. You won't find the right people if you're not truthful about yourself. Be vulnerable to friendship because you've got nothing to lose.

Leo

Forget anyone who ever said you weren't good enough or that no one would ever care about your work. They're only projecting their own insecurities onto you, because it's now your time to shine. Step into the limelight and let the world bear witness to all your talent and beauty. The world wants to see you in all your glory.

Virgo

Do you really want to spend your whole entire life sitting in one place and doing the same thing over and over again? There's an infinite world out there full of endless possibilities and gorgeous places to travel to. Never forget that you can lift up your anchor and sail away. You won't get lost. You'll always be able to find your way back.

Libra

The hardest part of your journey is often when you're closest to the light. Don't get discouraged by something falling to pieces or coming to an end. It's becoming part of your past so that something even more magical can become part of your future. Metamorphose into something stronger.

Scorpio

Take a step back from your relationships and look at everything without being biased. Are you being respected in the way you deserve? Are you treating your partner in a way that's kind or fair? Decide whether a partnership is worth working on or letting go. You owe it to yourself and you owe it to your partner.

Sagittarius

Your goals are so big that you're likely feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of work it's gonna take in order to make them reality. Don't think about the end result. Instead, take things one step at a time. Your mind, body, and spirit appreciate every single positive action you take. It all amounts to something major in the long run.

Capricorn

If you're feeling uninspired or unmotivated, take a step back from all the projects you're working on. Instead, search for something that makes you feel good; something that's fun. If you're not expressing yourself throughout the process, you're probably not going to enjoy it. Infuse your daily life with more creativity.

Aquarius

It's easy to lose sight of what's important when you've got so many different voices in your head telling you how things should be. At the end of the day, nothing is more important than family and you should always feel gratitude for having a roof over your head. Tend to your sacred space and invite more love into your world.

Pisces

There are so many things you want to learn and so many things you want to create. They each begin with learning one technique, reading one book about a subject you care about, and having a conversation with someone who can teach you something. Try to learn something new and let one piece of information build on top of the other.