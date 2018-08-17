I'm not even going to try to hide my excitement for the upcoming full moon in Pisces, which is slated to rise on August 26, 2018. Maybe I'm just biased because my own moon sign happens to be in Pisces and I'm looking forward to a full moon that works with the energy of my natal chart rather than against it. Perhaps it's because the sun will be forming a harmonious and luck-inducing grand trine with Saturn and Uranus. Regardless of my reasons for preferring this cosmic event above so many others on schedule (at least for now), I can almost guarantee that how the full moon in Pisces 2018 will affect you proves that I'm not wrong for being thrilled.

For one thing, Pisces is the mutable water sign known for its vivid imagination, creative and artistic capacities, and its close relationship with the spirit and psychic world. In fact, it is said that the walls separating the human realm from the next grow thinner when the moon is in Pisces, and if there's one thing you should never forget about the lunar cycle, it's that full moons are flooded with cosmic power. With so much mysticism flowing through the air, how could you not be excited?

Remember to not only check how the full moon in Pisces will affect your sun sign, but to also look into how it will affect your rising and moon sign. After all, this astrological event is bound to shake you on many different levels.

Aries

On this full moon in Pisces, your dreams will become more vivid and your imagination will flow through you on a spiritual level. Affecting you in your 12th house of the unconscious, you can expect to be discovering beautiful truths that shift your entire perspective of the universe, helping everything make so much more sense.

Taurus

Since the Pisces full moon will radiate throughout your 11th house of community, prepare to have a revitalizing epiphany about the people you spend time with. Maybe you'll be brought closer and further in love with your clique. Perhaps you'll take your commitment to a new circle of people to the next level.

Gemini

Is there reward flowing your way at work? Are you ready to take the next step towards achieving your dreams? With the Pisces full moon lighting a fire in your 10th house of career and reputation, you're unlocking new levels of success in your destiny. This is time to follow your intuition with complete self-assurance.

Cancer

You're about to embark on a magic carpet ride during this full moon in Pisces, especially because it stimulates your ninth house of adventure and experience. Prepare for wildness, spontaneity, and knowledge to flow towards you, for there's no way you'll be able to sit still under the magical gaze of this cosmic event.

Leo

Something dark, mysterious, and unfathomably sexy will blossom in your world. Perhaps you'll discover a new level of sexiness in your universe. Maybe you'll be reborn from the ashes of something difficult. Affecting you in your eighth house of sex and transformation, the full moon in Pisces will be nothing short of a whirlwind.

Virgo

As the full moon in Pisces electrifies your seventh house of partnerships, you could unveil something beautiful in your love life. Perhaps you'll take your relationship to the next level. Maybe it will be time to focus on self-love instead. Regardless, the spiritual effects will fill your heart with compassion and togetherness.

Libra

Stirring through your sixth house of health and productivity, you can expect this Pisces full moon to drain the toxins from your life and reorganize any mess that remains. This full moon will allow cleansing magic to flow through the negativity clogging up your life, so focus on your well-being first.

Scorpio

There's no doubt that this full moon in Pisces will have you all wrapped up in your artistic vision and steeped in a creative desire for pleasure. As it dances through your fifth house of fun, you'll find yourself enjoying the simple things in life, as well as discovering otherworldly levels of inspiration all around you.

Sagittarius

As the full moon in Pisces sparkles in your fourth house of home and family, you'll feel called to spend time with your most intimate base. You might feel like rejuvenating with some quality time at home or reacquainting yourself with your closes loved ones. All in all, expect this full moon to wrap you up in a big, cozy hug.

Capricorn

Beautiful words and intelligent ideas will tumble from your mind on this full moon in Pisces. Powering you in your third house of communication, you'll be delivering exquisite truths and expressing yourself in a most authentic fashion. Prepare to feel pleased with everything you're saying, because there's no doubt everyone else will.

Aquarius

As the full moon in Pisces swirls through your second house of finance and self-love, prepare for unexpected money to land in your life and for epiphanies about how to surround yourself in luxury to sprout like flowers in your mind. This full moon will have you surrounded with dreamy and motivating thoughts of wealth and prosperity.

Pisces

This full moon is going to change and revitalize you on every single level — mind, body, and soul. Transforming you in your first house of appearance and the self, this full moon could have you uncovering beautiful truths about your identity and fearlessly embodying them for all the world to see. No matter what, you're bound to feel its mystical affects permeate you completely.