Cardi B is nothing if not loquacious. Whether she's ranting about the government shutdown or calling out Tomi Lahren about her insensitive jokes about 21 Savage facing deportation, the "Money" rapper has no qualms when it comes to speaking her mind — and now she's at it again. Cardi B just went off on anyone who has a problem with the way she spends her hard-earned money, you guys! And lemme tell you, you're not gonna want to miss the video of Cardi B breaking down her monthly expenses, because the amount she says she spends every single month just to look good is more than most people make in a year. Like, way more. And I'm not jealous about this at all.

The incredible revelation came to light on Feb. 5, when Complex shared a video of the Bardi Gang leader opening up about her finances on Twitter.

"You know what I hate?" she began. "I hate when celebrities do something very extravagant, buy something very luxurious and there's people in the comments like 'Oh, you could have donated that' or 'We going backwards. You could have done this and that with your money.' It’s like, who are you to tell people what to do with their hardworking *ss money?"

Good point.

"First of all, do you know that artists, celebrities... the IRS out of every check that you make, they automatically take 45 percent of your check?" she continued. "That means, in order to spend $500,000, you gotta make at least a million. Then, like, an artist like me, and a lot of rappers I know, they literally take care of their whole family and that’s not tax deductible because the IRS don’t consider that 'a business.'"

Now, let's get right to what you came here for: the bottom line on Cardi B's monthly expenses.

"Being an artist, looking good for ya, doin' all this extra sh*t to please ya... that sh*t cost money," she explained. "Like me, for example? My bills is, like, I'll say about $300,000 - $250,000 every single month. And I try to put it cheaper, and it's just, it's not."

Wait... $300,000 a month? I mean, I know maintaining those blinged-out nails can't be cheap, but still.

Seriously, though: If Cardi B is dropping $300,000 - $250,000 a month — which, BTW, comes to, like, $10,000 a day — what the F to you think Kim and Kanye spend? Or even just Kim, for that matter?

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Cardi has gone off about taxes. In March 2018, she posted a video on her Instagram account where she questioned where her tax money was going. The video has since been deleted from her feed, but it still exists on Twitter because of course it does.

"Uncle Sam, I want to know what you're doing with my f*cking tax money," she said. "When you donate to a kid from a foreign country, they give you updates of what they're doing with your donation. I want to know what you're doing with my tax money. Because I'm from New York, and the streets are always dirty. There's still rats on the damn trains. I know you're not spending it in no damn prison... so what is y"all doing with my f*cking money? I want to know. I want receipts."

But don't go thinking Cardi B has a problem with paying her taxes. It seems like her problem is more with how her hard-earned money is allocated. Based on her Twitter, she certainly doesn't want to see any of it go to Trump's wall.

Your move, Uncle Sam.