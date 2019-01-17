Cardi B is not a fan of Donald Trump or his government shutdown. She made that clear in a recent rant on Instagram that's getting a lot of attention online. The videos of Cardi B ranting about Donald Trump and the shutdown are honestly pretty brutal. And you just know that it would piss Trump off if he saw it. People on Twitter and Instagram feel that Cardi B's rants about the government shutdown, the McDonald's meal the White House provided to the national championship-winning Clemson football team, and Trump's policies on immigration exemplify how a lot of Americans are feeling right now.

"I just wanna remind you that it's been a little bit over three weeks," she starts off in the first video. "Trump is now ordering federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid." This comment she made is true: Trump has ordered some government workers to go back to work despite the government shutdown still being in effect. The workers aren't being paid for their labor during this time period.

"Now, I don't want to hear y'all motherf*ckers talk about, 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days.' Yeah, b*tch! For healthcare! So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b*tches could go check y'all p*ssies at the gynecologist with no motherf*cking problem," she said.

There was a government shutdown during the Obama administration that lasted 17 days. Like Cardi B said, lack of agreement on government spending for healthcare led to that shutdown.

The current shutdown, which is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, was spearheaded by Trump (well, at least it was if you believe this video of him taking ownership of the shutdown rather than his most recent tweets blaming Democrats) and is all about making Trump's campaign promise of building a wall along the U.S./Mexican border a reality.

"Now, I know a lot of y'all don't care cause y'all don't work for the government, or y'all probably don't even have a job," Cardi went on to say, "but this sh*t is really f*cking serious, bro. This sh*t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f*cking wall."

"We really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some action," she continues, adding, "I don't know what type of action, b*tch, because this is not what I do. But b*tch, I'm scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f*cking work to not get motherf*cking paid."

So that's where Cardi B stands on this issue! Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Cardi B's comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Democratic lawmakers have been saying on Twitter that they agree with everything Cardi said in the video about the shutdown, but they were having an internal struggle over whether or not to retweet the video due to all of the cussing she does in it. Honestly, this makes me LOL. I understand why they're apprehensive — it's just funny.

People on Twitter are praising Cardi B for the video.

And she didn't stop there. She also filmed an Instagram Live during which she railed Trump for serving McDonald's to the Clemson Tigers football team.

Clemson recently won the college football national championship game against the University of Alabama. The team was invited to the White House and actually showed up, to the surprise of many. And Trump had a bunch of... McDonald's waiting for them when they got there.

Cardi, and many others online, felt that having the players travel all the way to the White House just to serve them the same junk food they eat on a regular basis was disrespectful.

"I eat McDonald's, I eat Wendy's, I eat all of that," Cardi said during the Instagram Live. "But if you're going to fly out a team that bust their a** practicing, you're gonna fly them out to give them some cold motherf*cking french fries, that is disrespectful."

In another part of the Instagram Live, she criticized Trump for his treatment of immigrants.

She went off on Trump for his policies that she feels do more harm than good and argued that he's being so awful because he wants his legacy to be being known for being the worst.

"Trump is like a clout chaser. He's like these new rap artists. They do the most for clout. And Trump wants that," Cardi said. She continued,

Some people can have money, some people can have all the money in the world, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame. And some people really wanna be seen as that. His legacy — he wants to go down as that bad person ... He loves to interrupt the peace.

Safe to say Cardi B has had it with Donald Trump and his shutdown. Hopefully it will end soon so all of the government workers being forced to work without pay can get their hard-earned paychecks.