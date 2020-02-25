She's done it again. On Feb. 24, Kim Kardashian West posted a photo on her personal Instagram to announce SKIMS' latest drop, the Naked Collection. In classic Kim K style, the post was brief, mysterious, and left fans with questions about the cost of SKIMS' new Naked Collection, where to get it, and just what about the pieces makes them naked. After her initial teaser on Instagram, Kardashian later shared all the details about her newest collection of luxury intimates.

The Naked Collection is exclusively available on SKIMS.com and features eight new styles, including bras, thongs, a bodysuit, a slip dress, and a boy short, all of which come in four different colors: "Honey," a soft tan; "Jasper," a light beige; "Smokey Quartz," a dark brown; and "Onyx," a deep black. Also available in a variety of color ways, the pieces come in 31 different band and cup sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Prices start at $28 and go up to $108.

As for the name behind the Naked Collection? Every piece in the collection is made from lightweight, mesh fabrics designed to keep you cool and provide a "barely-there feel," allowing you to go throughout your day unbothered by the shapewear beneath your 'fit.

All Naked pieces use SKIMS' classic molding techniques to form to your body, while still feeling comfy. See some of the standout pieces from the collection below:

In addition to her new blonde 'do, Kim sports the Naked Everyday Plunge Bralette ($68, SKIMS) in her announcement Instagram, showing just how deep this plunging intimate goes. With its secure side panel and lower band that offer support and comfort, this bralette is set to become your daily go-to.

The Naked Convertible Slip Dress ($108, SKIMS) is everything a layering piece should be. The built-in cups offer comfortable chest support, and the adjustable straps mean you can tweak the dress however you need.

Another lightweight, yet structured gem, the Naked Boyshort ($38, SKIMS) features a breathable band that hits your natural waist, and thanks to the bonded seams, it's guaranteed to lay flat beneath your look.

Thongs have a long history of being some of the most uncomfortable intimates, but the Naked High Waisted Thong ($32, SKIMS) will hopefully change that. It's made out of a stretchy mesh that forms to your body and provides comfortable, yet firm structure.

Past SKIMS collections have sold out in the blink of an eye (i.e. the oh-so-cozy Cotton Collection), and it's safe to say the Naked Collection will follow suit. Snag SKIMS' Naked collection the minute it launches on SKIMS.com.