Attention, comfy clothing-lovers! The SKIMS Cotton Collection has restocked, and it's only a matter of time before it sells out *yet again,* so stop what you're doing and place your order ASAP. Kim K was feeling generous when she decided to restock one of the brand's most popular drops to date, and now all the cozy cotton goodness of these bras, skivvies, and more can be yours — so long as you act fast.

Pretty much all of the SKIMS collections sold out quickly after each was released, but while I'm personally partial to the shapewear pieces, it seems fans are really digging the soft loungewear styles above all else. The Cotton Collection and Cozy Collection were both massive successes for the brand, and since shoppers have been waiting patiently for restocks, they'll be thrilled at the news that the Cotton drop is now back on the site. From ribbed boxers to plunge bralettes to thermal leggings, there's a lil' something for everybody in the Cotton Collection, which explains why it's so beloved. While most SKIMS pieces feature a neutral color palette, the Cotton range has a few ~fun~ shades, like pastel purple and slate blue, which make it stand out even more.

Word to the wise: If 2020 is the year you plan on getting your sh*t together (Just me?), revamping your loungewear and intimates is a great way to elevate your downtime. Something about ditching my grubby, oversized college tees and sale undies for higher-quality basics really helps me feel like an #adult, so I definitely plan on snagging some SKIMS pieces while they're in stock.

I've got my eyes on the Cotton Rib Briefs ($28, SKIMS), which I'd like in every color:

Same goes for the Cotton Rib Tank ($34, SKIMS), which I consider a great year-round basic:

It's only been a few hours, and unfortunately, quite a few of the restocked Cotton Collection goods have once again sold out. Kimmie, if you're reading this, can you please restock the restock? Is that too much to ask? If you see any pieces you'd like to buy still available on the SKIMS site, don't hesitate to snag them before it's too late.