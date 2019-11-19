When a makeup brand gets a particular shade just right, it can become an iconic part of their overall image. For NARS, it was cheeky peach "Orgasm;" for Stila, it was shimmery pink "Kitten." For Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, rich golden "Trophy Wife" changed the game, which is why Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife Life Kit is the ultimate holiday beauty blessing. The brand-new drop, which features a bundle of luxe golden goodies, hits the Fenty Beauty website Nov. 22, as well as Sephora online and in stores on Dec. 6.

If you haven't yet had the pleasure of swatching Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in "Trophy Wife" ($36, Fenty Beauty), it's safe to say you've been denying yourself for far too long. When the brand debuted this show-stopping shade a few years back in its original product lineup, fans went wild for the true gold hue and the powder's intense pigmentation. Designed to be used as a highlighter, Fenty Beauty quickly noticed fans applying "Trophy Wife" on their lids as eyeshadow, dabbing it atop of lipsticks for a glitzy sheen, etc. — it was clear they couldn't get enough. Fast-forward to 2019, and an entire range of "Trophy Wife" products has arrived. It's about time!

Meet the Trophy Wife Life Kit, in all its golden glory:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

OK, so I'm officially not going out on New Years Eve unless I snag this bundle for my makeup lewk. "#TROPHYWIFELIFE Kit is a 4 piece set of full-size #KILLAWATT, #GLOSSBOMB, a liquid eyeliner, and hyper-glitz lipstick, all in an ultra-lit gold shade, with a patent leather makeup bag," announced Fenty Beauty on Instagram. The set is priced at $69, and in addition to the kit, the brand will also be dropping a Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder in "Trophy Wife" for $28.

Be still my sparkle-loving heart:

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Between this drop and the recently announced Tinsel $how Collection, Fenty Beauty is positively slaying the holiday glamor game, and I've got no doubt the Trophy Wife range will sell out in a matter of minutes.