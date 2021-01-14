Not even six months after giving customers the new Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung dropped another new pair of wireless headphones, the new Galaxy Buds Pro, on Thursday, Jan. 14. The latest earbuds in the Galaxy Buds line feature major updates to the listening experience and design, but they come at a cost. If you're wondering how much Galaxy Buds Pro cost, they're actually a bit pricier than past Samsung Galaxy Buds models.

During the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday, Jan. 14, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Buds Pro, which are premium earbuds in the Galaxy Buds line. Galaxy Buds Pro come with an enhanced listening experience with features like immersive sound and connectivity across your devices. It also sports a modern and sleek design with three unique color options.

Galaxy Buds Pro are selling for $199.99. To give you a comparison of the price, it's a bit more than the Galaxy Buds Live, which cost $169 and were released in August 2020. The cheapest earbuds on the line, Galaxy Buds, which dropped in February 2019, cost $129.

Though Galaxy Buds Pro are more expensive Samsung's other wireless earbuds, you'll certainly get major updates to sound and design. Galaxy Buds Pro come with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and intelligent Active Noise Cancellation, which will automatically let in ambient sound and turns down music when you're speaking. There's also the new Auto Switch, which will automatically connect your sound to whichever gadget you're using, whether it's your phone, tablet, or something else. Galaxy Buds Pro come in three color options: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet.

Courtesy of Samsung

If you don't want to shell out $200, you can check out the other options in the Bud line, including the Galaxy Buds Live or the Galaxy Buds+, which sell for $169.99 and $149.99, respectively.

You can purchase Galaxy Buds Live beginning Jan. 14 at Samsung.com. They'll begin selling at nationwide retailers and carriers on Jan. 15.

If you're purchasing the new Galaxy Buds, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. They include using a pay ahead method such as curbside pickup or delivery where possible, wearing a mask, and implementing social distancing. You should also remember to wash or sanitize your hands when leaving the store or after receiving deliveries.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.