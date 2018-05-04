Starbucks recently announced the arrival of two new frappuccino beverages to its menu, and people are already loving the new flavors that are on the Frappuccino menu for good as of May 1. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino and the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino are deliciously amped up versions of the Mocha and Caramel Frappuccinos, but you might be surprised to find out what kind of caffeine buzz you'll get when you order one of these new sips. So, how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Triple Mocha Frappuccino?

With a name like the Triple Mocha Frappuccino, you might expect to feel wired after just a few sips of this new beverage. While it does have a good amount of caffeine to give you the midday pick-me-up you're looking for, it turns out this new addition to the Frappuccino menu actually has less caffeine than the OG Mocha Frappuccino. There's not that big of a difference between caffeine amounts, but the Triple Mocha Frappuccino has about 20 fewer milligrams of caffeine than a Mocha Frappuccino.

Per the Starbucks website, a Grande Triple Mocha Frappuccino contains 90 milligrams of caffeine, while a Grande Mocha Frappuccino has 110 milligrams of caffeine. The Starbucks website also clarifies that the listed amounts of caffeine are "approximate values," which makes sense since the frappucinos are individually made to order.

For further reference, a Grande Caffè Mocha contains approximately 175 milligrams of caffeine. So when it comes to your caffeine needs, the Triple Mocha Frappuccino serves up a respectable amount of the stuff that keeps you going, but you'll probably get more of a boost from one of Starbucks' more coffee-centric drinks.

Starbucks' new Triple Mocha Frappuccino is definitely a delicious way to enjoy a little caffeine buzz. So, what kind of flavor can you expect when you order the Triple Mocha Frappuccino? While the original Mocha Frappuccino is undeniably tasty with its combination of blended Frappuccino roast coffee, ice, milk, and a whipped cream topping, this new version of your favorite frozen sip takes all those flavors to the next level.

The crave-worthy Triple Mocha Frappuccino is layered with new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, dark mocha sauce, and (of course) blended mocha coffee Frappuccino. You'll get all the chocolate-coffee flavor you're looking for, and the new whipped cream is made with a "luscious infusion of cold brew coffee, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce" according to Starbucks.

I know, this could all be filed under too-good-to-be-true, but your eyes do not deceive you. Cold brew-infused whipped cream at Starbucks is 100 percent real, and it is here to stay. Plus, you can add the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream to any Starbucks menu item for only 50 cents.

OK, so you've got the new Triple Mocha Frappuccino (with a good amount of caffeine) and the new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream to mix up your regular Starbucks order. That should be enough, right? Nope! Starbucks is serving up all things new this spring with another permanent addition to the Frappuccino menu: the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino.

This new drink will also become one of your frozen favorites thanks to its layers of Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream, dark caramel sauce, and blended Caramel Frappuccino. The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino will also serve your caffeine needs well with its 90 milligrams of caffeine (same as the Triple Mocha Frappuccino).

Honestly, with all the tasty layers of flavor in the Triple Mocha Frappuccino and the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, I think I'm mostly ordering them for the Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream — and getting an added bonus from the whatever caffeine boost it gives me.