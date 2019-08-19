When tie-dye became ~cool~ again a few months back, I was sure the print would be a short-lived trend, destined to fade away at summer's end in favor of plaids and other fall-appropro patterns. However, I'm happy to report that I was completely incorrect — tie-dye is here to stay, baby! With no signs of the trend slowing down for fall 2019, you can officially justify investing in tie-dye-patterned pieces, which leads my to the following question: How much are the Adidas Consortium x Nice Kicks Tie-Dye UltraBOOSTs?These babies are shaping up to be the coolest sneakers for fall, and you'll want to get a pair ASAP before they (Inevitably!) sell out.

Never heard of 'em? No worries, I'm no sneaker buff, either. Allow me to fill you in! Nice Kicks is, of course, a retailer devoted to selling nice kicks, and the site has collaborated with Adidas to create a pair of shoes simply called "Woodstock," inspired by the iconic festival's good vibes and so many attendees' tie-dye attire. Love the concept! And I love the shoes themselves even more.

The silhouette is the Adidas UltraBOOST Mens Running Shoe, and the body is tie-dyed from heel to toe:

The design features white midsoles and gum rubber outsoles, and there's a translucent cage (I know, I didn't know that design element was called a cage until now, either!) that really pops against the colorful tie dye.

One of the tongue tags features the Nice Kicks word bubble logo, while the other feautures the classic Woodstock logo of a bird perched atop a guitar head:

Are these a want or a need for my fall wardrobe? Either way, I'm letting myself buy them. The Nice Kicks x Adidas Consortium "Woodstock" UltraBOOST Mens Running Shoe ($180, nicekicks.com) are priced at $180, which is exactly how much a classic pair of the UltraBOOST Running Shoes costs on the Adidas site. Shout out to them for not upcharging on this awesome collab! I was due to get myself a new classic black pair, but for the same price, I think I'll go bold and get the tie-dye version instead.

If you typically buy your shoes from the Women's department and aren't sure what size you'd be in these, fear not. According to the Adidas size chart, shoppers who typically opt for Women's sizing can size down one for the right fit. So, if you wear a Women's size eight, you should add a Men's size seven to cart. Capiche?

Like I said, I'm no sneaker buff, but these tie-dye kicks are so cute, they might just inspire me to start a Nice Kicks-worthy collection...

I just spent a lot of time scrolling their Instagram, and the sneaker porn is reall, y'all. Not to mention the closet organization porn:

The "Woodstock" sneakers are live now on the Nice Kicks site, and with the tie-dye trend moving full speed ahead, it's safe to say it's only a matter of time before they sell out. Snag them while you still can, and get ready for a lot of compliments at the gym — or wherever else you choose to wear them.