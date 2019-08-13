A certain rainbow retro print has dominated fashion as of late, saturating runways and retail racks alike. Now, one of your favorite footwear brands is adapting the pattern on a seriously groovy new pair of sneakers. Where to get the tie-dye Adidas Consortium x Nice Kicks UltraBOOSTs? The style will be dropping on Nice Kick's website and at their in-store locations come August 17, so if you've been looking for a way to add a bold pep to your step, this is a sneaker your definitely don't want to miss out on. Set to retail for $180, they're a standout style that won't break the bank.

Called "Woodstock," the sneaker was created in honor of the epic music festival that overtook Bethel, New York in the summer of 1969. Seeing as this year marks 50 years since the momentous occasion, the launch is especially fitting. Artists with the likes of Santana, Grateful Dead, Janice Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix all took to the stage to perform during Woodstock, underscoring their music with messages of unity, love, and respect for all, which were at the center of the festival's ethos. Woodstock will forever be remembered as an emblematic sonic and cultural moment, and Nike and Nice Kick's collaboration hopes to let its legacy live on. As described by Hypebeast, the sneakers "hope to serve as a reminder of the hippie movement, a time when people could come together to work towards a common goal; this time, with a brighter, more peaceful future in mind." That's a shoe I can get behind!

Adidas

The new UltraBOOST sneakers feature semi-translucent cages, a white gum sole, white laces, and, of course, a vibrantly hued tie-dye upper. Boasting nearly neon shades of orange, blue, purple, yellow, and red, the shoes will definitely pop against any outfit you pair them with. Having originally been released in 2015, the UltraBOOST has undergone a number of reinterpretations but there's no doubt that this is among the most kaleidoscopic of them.

Adidas

Each shoe features either the Woodstock's or Nice Kicks logo on the tongue in a vivid cherry red hue, while "ultra boost" is printed on each of the heels.

Love the shoes and want even more tie-dye to add to your wardrobe? You're in luck. Everyone from R13 and Eckhaus Latta to Collina Strada and John Elliott sent the psychedelic print down their spring 2019 runways, ushering it in as one of the biggest and most playful trends of the year. You'd be hard pressed not to find tie-dye on the racks at any fast fashion retailer out there, proving that hippie cool is officially and fully back. Don't think the print is going anywhere for fall, either. As proven by Nike and Nice Kicks' upcoming collaboration as well as the myriad of tie-dye hoodies and sweatpants that Aussie brand Cotton Citizen has been stocking, the colorful trend is guaranteed to help brighten up your fall wardrobe too.

Time to take your closet in a seriously technicolor direction.