From heart-shaped blocks of cheese to cordiform platters of chicken nuggets, there is certainly no shortage of Valentine's Day treats this year. General Mills is getting in on the deliciousness by releasing Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you might be wondering how long will Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal be available for? Well, the good news is that the cereal will be sticking around past the Feb. 14 holiday. That said, it is only available for a limited time.

According to General Mills, Reese's Puffs Hearts cereal is currently available for purchase at grocery stores nationwide. You can find boxes of this peanut butter and chocolate goodness wherever other General Mills products are sold. The limited edition Valentine's Day-inspired cereal will be sticking around until the end of February. Remember, February is a short month. For those who enjoy knowing the particulars of products like these, that's Thursday, Feb. 28. I'm not saying you need to stock up like it's the end of the world or anything, but you might want to mark your calendars. I know I'm definitely going to grab a few boxes to keep in my pantry before it is too late.

Courtesy of General Mills

As you may have already gathered from the product name, Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal features tiny heart-shaped pieces, according to General Mills. The sweet and crunchy corn puff cereal is loaded up with dark brown hearts and tan-colored hearts. Every bite of Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal mimics the tastes found in regular ol' Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Honestly, it reminds me a lot of the regular Reese's Puffs cereal, just in a different shape. All you need to do is grab a bowl, spoon, and add a little milk to the cereal for a delicious bite. Or, you can just toss the cereal in a bag or container for an on-the-go snack.

Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal comes in two different sized boxes. First up is the mid-sized box. This is a pretty standard size cereal box and will cost you $2.50, according to General Mills. If you've got roomies or just want a larger box for your own snacking purposes, then you may want to buy the family-size portion. This box costs $3.99. That is a pretty fair price considering you get multiple breakfast meals and snacks out of it.

Reese's is really on it's A-game when it comes to Valentine's Day this year. The sweet treat makers also rolled out a bouquet made of Reese's Cups. Reese's Extravagant Bouquet is only available for purchase at Walmart. Remember that if you're thinking about buying flowers for your sweetie on Feb. 14. I'd trade a dozen red roses for a Reese's bouquet any day.

There's also these Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Lovemojis for Valentine's Day. The individually-wrapped candies feature a variety of emoji faces and are one of the sweetest ways to express your gratitude for someone on Feb. 14.

Or, you could just wrap up a box of Reese's Puffs Hearts Cereal to share on Valentine's Day. It's not quite as romantic as a box of fine chocolates. But, hey, it's hard to go wrong with chocolate and peanut butter as a Valentine's Day gift.