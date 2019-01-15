Nothing says "I love you" quite like chocolate, which is why I was so excited to hear that Walmart just released Reese’s bouquets for Valentine’s Day. The holiday of love and indulgence is just around the corner, and you can bet that I'm all about swapping out an arrangement of roses for something slightly more practical. By practical, I mean something that I can eat. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for bae, trying to spoil your bestie, or just all about that self love, this bouquet is guaranteed to be a delicious surprise.

This Valentine's Day, Walmart is making Thursday, Feb. 14 even sweeter for your sweetie with beautifully arranged bouquets of chocolate and candy that'll definitely satisfy any sweet tooth. To be honest, they all look pretty amazing, but if your S.O. is a peanut butter fiend, the Reese's Extravagant Bouquet is basically peak romance.

According to the product description on the Walmart website, the chocolate bouquet stands a foot tall and a foot long, and features 36 of your favorite peanut butter cups intermixed with coordinating orange faux flowers. Whoever said you had to choose between flowers and chocolates just hadn't met this epic creation, because this bouquet combines both crucial elements for just $44.

If candies are more up your alley, it's so easy to treat yo'self with the Twizzlers or M&M arrangements. At $67.99, the Twizzlers bouquet comes with a big red bow and promises to give its recipient all the red candy he or she can handle. The package comes with the option to get 5 large Twizzlers packs and 12 fun-size Twizzlers packs, or you can super-size the whole thing with 8 large Twizzlers packs and 34 fun-size Twizzlers packs.

My personal favorite might be the M&M bouquet (hint, hint), which features a base made out of four theater-sized M&M boxes and features a 10-inch display of 16 fun-sized packets of M&M candies. Plus, at $38.29, it's a lot cheaper than what you'd normally pay for a bouquet of roses.

There's also a Babe Ruth bouquet and a pretty stunning Ferrero Rocher bouquet with faux red roses nestled amidst all the chocolates you could desire, so I'd look through to see which option sounds the most mouthwatering to you.

It's been said that the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, and showing bae or your BFF that you care with the sweetest treats looks like it's going to be pretty easy this year. Reese's has really been upping their game, and it's not even February yet. Case in point: The fact that Target is selling a personal-sized Reese's cookie skillets might just be the best thing to happen to 2019, and the fact that it's only $7 makes it the perfect accompaniment to this Reese's bouquet. Plus, how cute are Reese's new Peanut Butter Cup Lovemojis?

With less than a month left to go, the countdown to Feb. 14 is officially on, and whether you're picking up some treats for a Galentine's Day gathering or surprising a special Reese's-loving person with a tasty bouquet, it looks like this Valentine's Day is going to be one of the most delicious yet. Happy munching.