Planning a wedding is a seriously exciting time for a lot of people, but it can also come with a lot of stress. Those checklists are no joke, y'all. That's why it's so important to carve out time for you and your partner to retreat alone together, somewhere no one can bug you and you can enjoy each other's company as spouses for the first time. Yay! Maybe you're picturing a week-long cruise, or a weekend in the mountains, or a month backpacking Europe. Whatever you and your partner want, works, but how long should honeymoons be, anyway? Do you need a week to recover? Two weeks? A month? Well, according to experts, it doesn't really matter as long as you and your new spouse are getting quality time together.

According to life coach Nina Rubin, the time that you're on your honeymoon is important, but mainly so that you can be together. "It matters only in that it’s special to create memories together," Rubin tells Elite Daily. "It doesn’t matter how long it is." Ultimately, the idea of a honeymoon is for newlyweds to get away together and relax after the stress of wedding planning and before settling into married life.

At the very least, your honeymoon "should be long enough to feel relaxed," Rubin says, but whether that's a week, a month, or any other time is completely up to you and your fiancé.

No matter how long you want your honeymoon to be, or how long you wait to take your honeymoon, it is still important that you eventually take one after your wedding. "I think it is important for most people to take a honeymoon because it carries a lot of weight socially, and because it is meant to be an enjoyable, formative experience for the couple to remember their whole life," Grant Brenner, psychiatrist, psychoanalyst and co-author of Irrelationship tells Elite Daily. In fact, plenty of couples wait awhile to go on their honeymoon instead of going right after their wedding in an attempt to save enough money to take a nice vacation.

"Nowadays, when people date and live together, and have sexual and other intimate relations long before they even think about getting married," it means that "the honeymoon takes on less importance," Brenner says. However, Brenner insists that a vacation is still important, regardless of when you take it or whether or not you want to call it a "honeymoon."

"Some people opt to have their honeymoon later for various reasons, usually pragmatic related to vacation time and finances," Brenner says. "For couples who have been together for a long time already and who don't stand on tradition as much, waiting to have their first vacation as a married couple may be more meaningful than a traditional honeymoon." Ultimately, it's up to you and your partner to decide. Take a week-long honeymoon to the Amalfi coast, or a weekend ski trip. Go on a 10-day Disney cruise if it floats your boat (literally). Wait a year and then go backpacking across Europe. Do whatever feels right, as long as you do something.