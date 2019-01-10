The Honeymoon Destination To Avoid Based On Your Zodiac Sign, So Don’t Book That Flight

To me, the best thing about getting married has to be the honeymoon — well, I mean besides the whole pledging to spend your life with the person love most in world thing, I guess. But hello, honeymoon. That means fun, sun, relaxation, and exploring a new place you've probably never been to before. It's a big deal! Which is as why it’s just as important to know the honeymoon destination to avoid as it to know which would be the perfect post-nups getaways for you and your brand new spouse. Because picking the wrong destination would not only be a bummer note to start your new married life on, but it's also just a huge wasted opportunity.

But how do you know if somewhere just isn't the right fit for you if you've never visited before? Well, every location is someone's dream locale... and another person's nightmare, whether that's because of the activities, the general vibe, or just what you tend to focus on more about the places you visit. Basically, it comes down to your personality, which is why considering which honeymoon spots are a bad fit for your zodiac sign makes so much sense and can be really useful. So, before you book that flight, consider if your destination is actually a good fit based on your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): A Staycation Giphy For adventurous Aries, there are actually few places around the globe they wouldn’t want to visit because, for them, the honeymoon is about experiencing new things and just going on an adventure. Which means, really, the only place they would be miserable on their honeymoon is in their own living room.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Backpacking in Europe Giphy Sure, the romance of the idea of backpacking around Europe is appealing to Taurus. I mean, just think about all the bonding that adventure would lead to. That is, until they start thinking about the accommodations and having to actually live out of a backpack. Unless you can afford luxe hotels and shopping at each destination city, Taurus would be homesick for their own cozy bed in no time.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): A Cruise Giphy Free-spirited Gemini demands a vacation with plenty of flexibility. They need to be able to come and go at will and do whatever they want on a whim. A cruise, while relaxing at first, would quickly become limiting and frustrating for Gemini when they realize they are trapped on the boat, and that even the excursions are largely all planned out for them.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Tokyo Giphy For Cancer, the ideal honeymoon setting would be somewhere quiet, relaxed, and beautiful — preferably with plenty of hammocks to snuggle up in with their new spouse. So, while Tokyo is without question beautiful, the hustle and bustle and the crowds would put a serious cramp in Cancer’s style.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Dubai Giphy On their honeymoon, the last thing that proud Leo wants to be worrying about his having to cover up and not show too much skin. They need somewhere culturally easy-breezy where they can be openly affectionate with the new member of their pride, and Dubai, despite being beautiful, is just too conservative for Leo’s tastes.

Virgo (Aug 23 To Sept. 22): Niagara Falls Giphy Always critical Virgo would no doubt by swept away by the natural beauty of Niagara Falls, but the surrounding area would like let this picky traveller down. Better to stick to a resort where everything is manicured precisely and super tidy. It’s a lot easier for Virgo to relax and be in the moment if they aren’t fussing over litter.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Stockholm Giphy One of the most amazing thing about social butterfly Libra is their ability to make friends everywhere they go, which is why Sweden, while stunningly gorgeous, would put a major damper on their honeymoon spirit. For Swedes, it’s impolite to be overly talkative with folks they don’t know and they rarely look strangers in the eye, which is considered rude. For Libra, this would likely feel like an epic snub.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Yosemite Giphy For the first couple of days, Scorpio would appreciate the majesty of Yosemite and being outdoors — as well as the privacy for them and their new spouse at night. But this is a sign that needs a lot of stimulus and it wouldn’t take long for them to be bored out of their mind and wishing they had booked their honeymoon in a locale with a hopping nightlife.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Machu Picchu Giphy When free-spirited and outdoorsy Sagittarius pictures their honeymoon, it’s very likely a visit to Machu Picchu is near the top of the list. After all, it’s a marvel and surrounded by glorious nature. However, it’s also extremely popular and all that popularity is damaging the historical site. As a result, visits have become highly controlled, which would likely ruin the experience and the honeymoon for Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Orlando Giphy Want to see a Cap go bonkers? Make then stand in a long line surrounded by thousands of people in Disney World — many of them screaming children — just to go on a ride that lasts a few minutes. That cost-benefit analysis for for Capricorn equals misery. Come on, Cap, don’t do this to yourself, especially not on your honeymoon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Rio De Janeiro Giphy For Aquarius, the pull of Rio would be strong. The culture is so vibrant and its surrounded by gorgeous nature. But it also has extreme income inequality which, for this humanitarian sign, would break their hearts to witness and would put a major damper on the honeymoon.