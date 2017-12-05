How Long Do Stories Highlights Last On Instagram? You Get To Decide

If you're a photographer who loves a good selfie and can't resist a #dogstagram, you'll be delighted to know that Christmas came early this year. Just in time for the holidays, one of your favorite social media apps unveiled what is considered its greatest profile update yet. Here's the 4-1-1 on how long Stories Highlights last on Instagram, so get ready to relive your favorite moments to the fullest.

First and foremost: What exactly do you want your followers to see when they visit your page? Now that we've entered the holiday season, perhaps you want to make your friends a little envious all December long with photos of your amazing decorations. Maybe a life-changing moment is worth reliving. Whatever the case may be, Stories Highlights — which was announced on Dec. 5 — allows you to pin stories to your profile and emphasize what you believe is truly important.

Not sure what to highlight (see what we did there)? Visit your Stories Archive, where you can find your most treasured IG stories — even if they're long expired. This private space allows you to find some of your favorites and post them to Stories Highlights. What you thought was a fleeting moment can now be a main feature of your profile.

If the concept seems a little foreign, you can think of Stories Highlights essentially as pinned tweets, but for Instagram, of course. The feature will appear in a separate tray under the usual Stories Tray, and they'll undoubtedly showcase whatever it is you hold near and dear (for me, it'll probably be a favorite book cover). Users will have to click through to profiles in order to see these highlights, but that's probably a challenge curious 'Grammers are willing to undertake (just a hunch).

So how long can you enjoy Stories Highlights? Well, that's up to you. Feel free to leave your pinned stories up for as long as your heart desires. If you want your followers to appreciate the magical winter wonderland you've assembled in the living room — even in the summer — that's totally your call. Hey, there's a reason why Christmas in July is a thing, folks.

But let's not jump the gun (it's still December after all). If you're feeling holly jolly and want to show the world how you're celebrating the season, there are plenty of fun Christmas quotes to add to your captions this holiday. What better way to welcome Story Highlights?

Need a little inspo? Here are some classic Christmas words of wisdom that'll go perfectly with your holiday selfie on Stories Highlights:

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas." - Calvin Coolidge

"The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." Buddy the Elf, Elf

"Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!" – Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Lastly, here's the mother of all Christmas quotes, which of course, is perfect for social media.

And a Happy New Year!

Want to show your friends how you're ringing in Hanukkah? Try these quotes.

To me, every hour of the light and dark is a miracle. Every cubic inch of space is a miracle." — Walt Whitman

“Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the single candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” — Zen Expression

"It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle

Regardless of what you're celebrating — even if your posts have nothing to do with the holidays at all — you can continue to relive the magic for however long you'd like. Stories Highlights, here we come.

