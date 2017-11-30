Hanukkah begins on Sunday, Dec. 22 this year, and if you celebrate it, you know it's a cherished time with family, and it's pretty lit — literally. Since the holidays can't help but make an appearance on social media, you're going to need Hanukkah Instagram captions for each night of lighting the menorah with your loved ones. I mean, you have a minimum of eight days to post, so time is certainly on your side.

Hanukkah (or Chanukah) is celebrated by people of the Jewish religion. The reason behind Hanukkah's eight candles is because, years ago, a group of Jewish rebel warriors called the Maccabees are said to have witnessed a miracle: Even though they only had enough oil to light the menorah's candles for one night, the flames lasted for eight nights, allowing them enough time to find more supplies.

If you celebrate Hanukkah, or plan on being involved in a friend's festivities, don't let those bright pics stand on their own. Choose a caption that really makes those vibrant flames shine.

1. "It's lit."

2. "The proper response, as Hanukkah teaches, is not to curse the darkness but to light a candle." — Irving Greenberg

3. "To me, every hour of the light and dark is a miracle. Every cubic inch of space is a miracle." — Walt Whitman

4. “Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the single candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.” — Zen Expression

5. "It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness." — Eleanor Roosevelt

6. "Hanukkah is... the festival of lights. Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights." — Adam Sandler

7. "Never fear shadows. They simply mean there's a light shining somewhere nearby." — Ruth E. Renkel

8. "We cannot hold a torch to light another's path without brightening our own." — Ben Sweetland

9. “We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are.” — J.K. Rowling

10. "Shine your light and make a positive impact on the world; there is nothing so honorable as helping improve the lives of others.” — Roy T. Bennett

11. “You have to find what sparks a light in you so that you in your own way can illuminate the world.” — Oprah Winfrey

12. “The Sun will rise and set regardless. What we choose to do with the light while it's here is up to us. Journey wisely.” — Alexandra Elle

13. “It takes darkness to be aware of the light.” — Treasure Tatum

14. “There will always be a door to the light.” — Shiro Amano

15. “As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way.” — Mary Anne Radmacher

16. "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle

17. "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it." — Edith Wharton

18. "Sometimes our light goes out but is blown into flame by another human being." — Albert Schweitzer

19. "Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself." — Desiderius Erasmus

20. "The sun is gone, but I have a light." — Kurt Cobain