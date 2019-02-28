It's been one hell of a time for our girl Khloé Kardashian recently, and it doesn't seem like the drama will be slowing down anytime soon. After rumors that Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, information has been pouring in non-stop, and it's all honestly so overwhelming (and I'm merely a spectator). What I seriously want to know is, how is Khloé Kardashian dealing with Tristan and Jordyn's drama? Well, there's a new report that reveals she might be better than you'd expect.

I'm sure you've already heard everything, but in case you haven't: It was reported on Monday, Feb. 18, that Thomspon reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods the prior weekend, with multiple sources telling Us Weekly that the pair were spotted getting cozy and "making out" together at a house party in his home. Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson's teams for comment but no party responded in time for publication.

Since the reports of Thompson's alleged infidelity came out, a lot has happened. There have been subtle social media comments from Khloé herself, and the announcement that Woods will be appearing on Red Table Talk on Friday, March 1 — possibly to reveal her side of the story — and much, much more. I could literally talk details for hours, but all I really want to know is: How is Khloé handling everything?

When Khloé first reacted to the news of the reported scandal, it was surprisingly positive. Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to thank her fans for their support, and advised her fans to practice kindness.

She wrote,

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another

Can someone get this girl a medal?

Now that she's had a moment to let it all sink in though, is Khloé still just as positive as she initially was? It looks like all signs point to yes.

A source told People that Khloé is "overwhelmed by all the love and support messages" she's received, and that "she’s very happy to know that so many people root for her." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source continued, telling the publication,

She’s doing well. She seems happier and is in a very good place as a working mom. She feels very lucky to have such an amazing support system. She has been spending a lot of time with [mom] Kris [Jenner].

Because mama bear Kris Jenner is always there for her cubs.

There's one good thing to reportedly come out of all the chaos, though, and that's that Khloé will reportedly "finally be able to move on," according to the inside source.

"It really seems she’s able to see what everyone else has been seeing for so long — that she was always too good for Tristan," the source noted. "She deserves so much better. In the end, now that they are 100 percent over, Khloé feels like she did everything she could to be in a relationship with Tristan. Clearly, he doesn’t care about his relationship with her."

Basically, boy bye. Khloé clearly has the power to do what she needs to do to ensure happiness for herself and for her daughter, True. So if this report has taught us anything, it's that our girl is going to be just fine.

Spoken like the true strong badass that she is.