The countdown is on, dolls! We are just one day away from the moment Jordyn Woods will probably spill all the tea to Jada Pinkett Smith about the whole Tristan Thompson cheating rumors scandal. One freaking day! I don't know about you guys, but I can't wait to see Kylie Jenner's (former?) bestie roll up to Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show to tell us all what TF she was thinking when she reportedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's man. I can't imagine that the KarJenner fam is too happy with this development, can you? So why is Jordyn Woods doing Red Table Talk, when it's prob just gonna piss the Keeping Up crew off even more? Because she wants to take control of the narrative, obvi — and it's a pretty baller move straight out of Mama Kris' own playbook.

According to TMZ, "Woods feels her life is ruined because she's no match when it comes to the wrath of the Kardashians. So she went to Jada Pinkett Smith because she felt she'd get a fair shake to tell her story." Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team to confirm the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I get why Woods would do this, though. She's only 21 years old and it can't be easy for her to watch this one reported mistake blow up in such a public way, you know? Then again, you screw with the bull you get the horns.

Or with the Cavalier, as the case may be.

Anyhoo, sources went on to tell TMZ that Woods is reportedly now ready to hit up Pinkett Smith's Facebook talk show in order to tell her story and express her regrets. She's apparently been "despondent" since the news first broke that she reportedly hooked up with Thompson, and she fears "the Kardashians — especially Kim — can break her in every way: professionally, socially, and monetarily."

But why choose Red Table Talk as the place for all of this to go down instead of, say, The Ellen Degeneres Show, a spot that's pretty much known for covering all things Kardashian-related? According to TMZ, Woods reportedly chose the Facebook Watch talk show because she is "like family" to the Smiths.

"She calls Will her uncle," a source explained. "She feels Jada is one of the most non-judgmental people she knows, and she has a huge platform."

Meanwhile, another source told People that Woods signed an "ironclad" non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians, and could potentially be in violation of it, depending on what she ends up revealing.

"She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada," the source explained. "She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family. If she says anything except 'I’m sorry' or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn." Elite Daily reached out to Woods and the Kardashians' teams for comment on reports of an NDA, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I could totally see that "I'm sorry," happening, BTW. In any case, it’s going to be super interesting to see what goes down when Woods finally says her piece.

Her Red Table Talk epidsode is set to air on Friday, March 1, so y'all better get that popcorn ready.