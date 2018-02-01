How Each Zodiac Sign Feels About Valentine’s Day But Would Never Say

Valentine’s Day is a strange holiday because it's so loaded. Most holidays, you either like them or don't, but there isn’t this weird pressure to hide how you feel. No one is going to call you thirsty if you live for Halloween or cynical if you're meh about New Year’s Eve. But because Valentine's Day puts a spotlight on our love lives, some folks feel like they have to hide their true feelings. So, if you want to know how someone really feels about it, it's possible to get some insight by knowing how each zodiac sign feels about Valentine's Day.

Some signs are just more prone to getting into the romantic spirit, while others naturally prefer to give it a pass. And to know which is which, you may just need to look to the stars for guidance. Chances are, with a holiday so fraught for some, it’s your best option to get a straight answer. It’s also nice to know that, if you're feeling some kind of way about V-Day, you aren't alone. If these signs aren't talking, we'll spill the real tea. Here's how people are really feeling about how they'd like to celebrate Valentine's Day, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Hopes You’re Planning An Experience Gift

An Aries' hunger for adventure can't be denied, even on V-Day. These folks crave new experiences over any traditional V-Day gift, so leave those heart-shaped boxes and sentimental cards at home.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Really Would Prefer To Keep It Low-Key

Taurus gals are warmhearted and loving, so you can count on them to be up for celebrating Valentine's Day, so long as it isn't too over the top. Grand romantic gestures are nice, but low-key personal connection is even better.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Is Up For Whatever

A Gemini's greatest trait is their adaptability. They are up for whatever on Valentine's Day or skipping it all together. It’s not that they are ambivalent, just easy breezy on the subject and don’t really get what the fuss is about to begin with.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Loves The Mushy Stuff

This emotional and loving sign is secretly (or likely not-so-secretly) hoping to go all out for Valentine’s. They want the heart balloons, stuffed animals, rose petals, and chocolate. They even want those little heart candies that taste like sweet dust.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Is Planning Something Special

Leos are famously faithful and loving, and they see Valentine's Day as an opportunity to let those feelings shine. Rather than waiting for their partners to shower them with gifts and affection, they are likely planning something special and romantic for their partner instead.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22): Thinks You Should Save Your Money

Ever the practical one, a Virgo is perfectly content to sit out the holiday — they likely prefer it, in fact. Why waste money on flowers that are just going to die when you could invest it? Valentine's Day is a hard pass.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Expects All The V-Day Bells And Whistles

Libra's lead with their hearts, so as you can imagine, whether they admit it or not, Valentine's Day is a big one for them. They are really hoping for the grand gestures on V-Day to fill up their love tank.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Would Prefer To Just Spend The Day In Bed

Passionate Scorpios are down with Valentine's Day, but would prefer to spend it on their back... followed by various other increasingly adventurous positions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Excited To Celebrate With Their Bae

Optimistic and fun-loving Sag gals aren't super into all the silly romance of Valentine's Day, but still appreciate the opportunity to spend the day with the people they love — be it an SO or just their friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Thinks Valentine’s Day Is A Card Company Conspiracy

For prudent Caps, the fact that the holiday was created by the card companies has always rubbed them the wrong way. As a result, they just prefer not to get into the spirit. I mean, if you want to buy them dinner, they won't turn it down, but don't expect them to squeal girlishly over a teddy bear squeezing a heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Would Really Prefer To Celebrate Galentine's Day

It’s not that Aquarius doesn't enjoy the occasional romantic foray, but getting into organized, performative romance just really isn't their jam. However, they never miss a chance to celebrate their friends, so if it were up to them, Feb. 14 would be Galentine's Day instead.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): Loves Giving Valentine’s Gifts Even More Than Getting Them

No one has a more selfless heart than a Pisces, so as you can imagine, they are pretty much all-in on Valentine's Day. Not so much with the receiving of gifts, but the giving of them. They've probably spent more time planning and thinking about it than they'd ever admit. The same goes for Christmas, BTW.

Some folks love to love V-Day, while for others, it’s a hard pass. And you know what? Both are totally OK. Just so long as whomever you are (or aren't) celebrating it with is on the same page. There is no wrong way to ring in Feb. 14.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!