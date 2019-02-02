So, you did the d*mn thing. You scrolled and you scrolled and you scrolled through Hinge, until you finally found someone you could actually see dating. It started off with some flirting and worked its way up to drinks, then dinner, and here you are a few weeks later, considering what your next step is. You got on Hinge to find someone, and you did. Now, what? Do you bid your dating apps adieu for good? If that's what you decide to do, you may be wondering, how do you delete your Hinge account? Can you just delete the app from your phone? Not necessarily, but the app makes it just as easy. It is the "app designed to be deleted," after all.

When you're ready to delete Hinge, whether it's because you met someone special or because you feel like you need to take a break from dating apps or online dating in general (or even dating in general! It's exhausting!), you'll be happy to know that deleting your account is actually beyond simple. On your Hinge app, go to "Settings." Then, click where it says "Account." Tap "Delete Account" and confirm. Voila! It's gone. The important thing to remember is if you just delete the app from your phone, that doesn't terminate your account. The only way to do that is through the steps above. However, if you want to take a break from Hinge or temporarily hide yourself on the app, there is a way to do that.

While Hinge doesn't currently have a feature that allows you to temporarily disable your account, you can make yourself invisible to the people around you in a mildly unconventional way. If you want to take a step back from Hinge, their website recommends setting your preferences to an unrealistic combination. For example, if you set your preferences to someone who is 7 feet tall and within a one-mile radius of you, and toggle on the "Deal-breakers," then the chances of someone actually showing up on the app who meets all those parameters is incredibly unlikely. While those remain as your preferences, no one will show up on your Hinge, and you will not show up on anyone else's — unless, of course, you live next door to a 7-foot-tall person who just so happens to be on Hinge and has absolutely none of your "Deal-breakers." In that case, I don't know what to tell you.

If you're not sure whether or not you're ready to say goodbye to online dating, fret not. It can be a tricky decision! Do you do it when you're dating someone exclusively? When you're just getting to know each other? Is it really NBD and harmless if you keep it on your phone, anyway? The truth is, those are all questions only you and your partner can answer, but it's important to talk to the person you're dating to make sure you're both on the same page. Maybe you just want to give your budding relationship a bit more time to pan out, which is understandable.

"Once you have each agreed to not see other people, the relationship has been given a real chance," Nicole Martinez, psychologist and author of eight books, including The Reality Of Relationships, previously told Bustle. "[When] you truly believe it can be going somewhere, this is a fair time for each of you to ask the other to deactivate or delete their profile." But Martinez did suggest waiting until things are getting serious to bring it up. "Until such a time that things are monogamous and serious, it would not be fair for either of you to make that request."

Remember: Dating is supposed to be fun. If you meet someone, and things are going really well, consider asking them how they feel about deleting your respective dating apps. You deserve exactly the kind of relationship you want, so don't be afraid to ask for it.