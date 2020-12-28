It's been two months since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged — and if you've been wondering how Blake Shelton proposed to Gwen Stefani, you're in luck. Finally, the happy couple is revealing more deets on the way it all went down. IMO, the sweet back story is *almost* enough to redeem 2020.

Even though Shelton popped the question on Oct. 27, the excitement apparently has not worn off just yet. An industry source told People that Stefani is straight-up "floating on air," and TBH, can you blame her? She's got some serious bling on her finger, and her hubby-to-be proposed in a super romantic way. But Stefani was so oblivious to Shelton's plans that she almost accidentally threw it off completely. On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed how Shelton was secretly planning to pop the question at his Oklahoma ranch. However, Stefani had reservations about traveling there from Los Angeles (where she and Shelton had been living in their new home).

"I was trying to get out of going because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I’m like, 'I think we should just cancel.'"

Luckily, Shelton convinced Stefani to make the trek, along with her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

“Meanwhile, I guess Blake had had this ring ready to go for a couple weeks and nobody knew,” she explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My dad knew because on my birthday he had showed my dad and said he was going to do it.”

Stefani's birthday happens to fall on Oct. 3, so Shelton turned her bday party — which was an intimate gathering due to the coronavirus — into a secret engagement celebration. Apparently, Stefani and Shelton are in the middle of building a house in Oklahoma, and Stefani brought a small group of close family to see it on another part of the property.

“So we got there and everybody was like, ‘No, we got to get back. We're cooking a hobo stew on the fire and we can’t let it burn,'" Stefani explained on the show. “And I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace, and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, ‘Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?’ So I opened the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, ‘Ahhh! What?! Are you serious?!’”

Even though fans may have been anticipating this moment for years, Stefani insisted during her interview that she "had no idea" about Shelton's plans to get down on one knee.

Now, the smitten couple — who met on The Voice in 2015 — is starting to think about how they'd like to tie the knot.

"They want a small wedding, but it seems impossible to do even that right now," a source close to Stefani told People. "They were talking about early 2021, but they have decided to wait until they can have a small group of family and friends attend."

Sources say they believe the couple will say "I do" in a chapel Shelton built for Stefani on his ranch (which can be seen in both of their Instagram engagement announcements on Oct. 27).

"They aren’t rushing it now but do want to marry soon," says an insider, adding that they hope to tie the knot by the summer of 2021.

According to Us Weekly, Stefani and Shelton may be planning two ceremonies — one in Los Angeles and one on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years,” a source reportedly claimed. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the couple for comment on their reported wedding plans and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Regardless of when and where it happens, though, the important thing is this: it seems that Stefani is still on cloud nine — People's source said she "can’t believe how lucky she is to be with Blake,” and that the engagement has "sparked even more happiness" in their relationship.

"She can’t wait to be his wife," the source added, according to People. "The wedding has given her something amazing to look forward to in the new year."

Certainly, a love story that can thrive in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic is one for the books. If you need me, I'll be anxiously awaiting more deets on this music power couple's impending nuptials.