It's been a long summer away from network TV's most close-knit friend group, but A Million Little Things is finally returning this week for Season 2. Last season ended by cluing audiences into the mysteries surrounding Jon's (Ron Livingston) death, but plenty of other plot points were left up in the air. Plenty will likely be resolved in the new season, but before Season 2 premieres, how did A Million Little Things Season 1 end? Here's everything you need to know to catch up on the drama.

At the very beginning of A Million Little Things Season 1, Jon died by suicide and left behind his family and friends to pick up the pieces. His widowed wife Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) felt especially guilty about Jon's death because she was worried that her affair with his friend Eddie (David Giuntoli) played a role in it. But, it turns out that Jon's suicide had to do with a secret from farther back in his past; he felt guilty for surviving the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 while his friend did not. That friend was expecting a child with Barbra Morgan (Drea de Matteo), who everyone learns Jon was secretly in contact with all these years.

ABC on YouTube

Even though Delilah and Eddie felt guilty about their affair, they still had to deal with a product of it throughout Season 1: Delilah was pregnant with Eddie's child. In the Season 1 finale, Delilah went into labor, so Season 2 will likely pick up with her giving birth. Delilah led everyone – including her two children Sophie (Lizzy Green) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield) – to believe that the baby was Jon's, not Eddie's, but Eddie might be letting the truth out. At the end of Season 1, Eddie attempted to reconcile with his separated wife Katherine (Grace Park). He told her that he wanted to move back into their home but he needed to clear up one lie first. The show left audiences with that cliffhanger, but all signs point to Eddie revealing the truth about Delilah's baby to Katherine.

The end of Season 1 saw Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) dealing with some baby drama of their own. After the couple powered through career changes and Rome's depression diagnosis, it seemed like things might be calming down for them. But, a car-shopping adventure made them realize that they weren't on the same page about starting a family; Regina didn't want kids and Rome wanted to be open to it.

Meanwhile, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) fully committed to each other by the end of Season 1. Gary has been a player for most of his life, but his strong feelings for Maggie made him want to begin a serious relationship with her. Maggie had resigned herself to dying from her cancer diagnosis, but Gary encouraged her to complete a successful course of treatment. Season 1 ended with them looking forward at what a cancer-free relationship might look like for them.

Even though a lot of drama tied up at the end of Season 1, Season 2 will likely double down on bringing even more ups and downs to this group of friends. Season 2 of A Million Little Things premieres at 9:01 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, on ABC.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. You can also reach out to the Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386, or to your local suicide crisis center.