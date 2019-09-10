The ABC drama A Million Little Things soon returns for Season 2, shedding light on how a tight-knit group of friends is coping about a year after their best buddy killed himself. When fans last saw the Boston-based gang of A Million Little Things, Delilah was going into labor with her surprise baby, but secret father Eddie was contemplating coming clean about his paternity to ex-wife Katherine. On top of this baby bombshell, what else happened to Eddie in A Million Little Things Season 1? He's come a long way since the series premiere, but he's not out of the woods yet.

Upon the September 2018 premiere of A Million Little Things, Eddie (David Giuntoli) was struggling in his marriage to Katherine (Grace Park), who was maintaining a busy law career and still holding some resentment toward Eddie and his absence when their son was younger. Fans later learned that Eddie was having an affair with Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak), the wife of his best friend Jon (Ron Livingston).

Frequent flashbacks eventually revealed that Delilah and Eddie had been canoodling when Jon called Eddie right before his fatal jump off an office balcony. Eddie ignored the call, prompting guilt later on when he heard Jon's voicemail advice to "love each other." Eddie feared that Jon knew about the affair, and it turned out that he had caught the unknowing pair in the act when he showed up late to the dinner where Delilah planned to reveal her infidelity.

ABC/David Bukach

Although Eddie and Delilah seemingly had Jon's blessing from beyond the grave and their friends also learned the truth, they didn't pursue a relationship. Instead, Delilah stuck to the lie that she was unexpectedly pregnant with Jon's baby to avoid complicating Eddie's unraveling marriage. As Eddie began rebuilding his music career, he and Katherine amicably signed off on their divorce, but by the end of Season 1, old feelings were bubbling between them.

The Season 1 finale closed with Delilah rapidly entering labor. While Regina (Christina Moses) coached her at the hospital, Eddie told Katherine that he wanted to come home. "There's nothing I want more," he said. "But I promise you no more lies. So there's something I need to tell you."

ABC on YouTube

Given how much the group has dug up about Jon's past, the truth about Delilah's baby's father has surprisingly remained in the dark. As the episode hinted that Eddie is about to tell Katherine the truth and actively pursue her again, fans may be in store for fierce tension between Eddie and both women in his life. ABC's press release for the Season 2 premiere stays vague, but it appears to confirm the inevitable, saying:

Delilah goes into labor, Eddie feels compelled to tell Katherine the truth about being the baby’s father. Meanwhile, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie (Allison Miller) struggle with living together post-cancer, and Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina continue to be at odds about having a baby of their own.

Recovering alcoholic Eddie may be getting his life back together, but the arrival of this baby may signify a rough path ahead for him.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things premieres at 9:01 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 26, on ABC.