The ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 1 Finale Promo Shows How It All Comes Together

On this week's A Million Little Things, the elusive Mrs. Nelson might have ditched the Dixons when the chance to meet Delilah presented itself, but Jon's friends and family are learning how to evolve in his absence. If it weren't for the inexplicable connection Mrs. Nelson had to Jon, you could even say that everyone is doing fairly well compared to how they were at the season's start. The show has teased us before, but the A Million Little Things Season 1 finale promo looks like the episode will finally explain Barbara Morgan and how her story clicks with the others'.

Feb. 21's "The Rosary" signified the group entering smooth waters after some bumpy patches. Delilah (Stéphanie Szostak) and Regina (Christina Moses) ironed out challenges in running their restaurant, while former commitment-phobe Gary (James Roday) asked a recovering Maggie (Allison Miller) to move in with him. Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) amicably signed their divorce papers, and Rome (Romany Malco) finished his screenplay draft and looked into volunteering for a suicide prevention hotline.

Despite how well things turned out for everyone this week, the beginning of the episode featured Mrs. Nelson / Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo) resorting to risky measures for more information. She approached Sophie (Lizzy Greene) on a run and pretended to have met her at the 5K race earlier this season. Introducing herself as Emma, Mrs. Nelson said she also lost her husband when she was pregnant, but it's still unclear whether she was lying or not.

When Sophie let her into their house to leave a note for Delilah, signs of Jon's (Ron Livingston) life seemed to affect Mrs. Nelson poorly. As Delilah hurried back into the house unexpectedly, Mrs. Nelson purposely left before meeting her.

ABC

When Sophie later visited Delilah when she was cleaning out Jon's apartment, she noticed Mrs. Nelson alongside Jon in an old photo album. The promo for the season finale, "Goodbye," picks up soon after her realization, showing Gary with the photo album and saying, "That's Barbara Morgan." He clearly links the photo to Mrs. Nelson, who he also met, and presses Delilah to pursue the clue. She's initially reluctant, saying, "Nothing I'm gonna find out is gonna bring Jon back."

Of course, there's no place for reluctance in season finales. The promo ends with Delilah at the Nelsons' home, telling Mr. Nelson that she's looking for Barbara Morgan. Mrs. Nelson appears behind her husband, telling him to let Delilah inside. There's no way we can consider this another Million Little Things fake-out, right?

TV Promos on YouTube

Meanwhile, Gary is supporting Maggie as she waits for her pathology results. Eddie plans to tell Theo that he and Katherine are getting divorced, while Regina confesses to Rome that she's still worried about him and his battle with depression.

Let's not forget that A Million Little Things creator DJ Nash also revealed that "we say goodbye" to a core character by the end of Season 1, but this preview doesn't offer many hints as to who it could be. Given the show's pattern of saving big Barbara Morgan reveals for an episode's last few moments, maybe we can anticipate a last-minute twist to hold us over until Season 2. Here's to maybe, possibly, finally getting answers about Jon's past and how it ties to Barbara Morgan.

Season 1 of A Million Little Things concludes on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.