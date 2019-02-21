When a drama begins its first season with someone dying, is it fair to assume that the season will end with another final goodbye? Not really, but the A Million Little Things Season 1 finale might be headed down that path. Given the last few episodes' teases about Barbara Morgan meeting the Dixons and Maggie going into surgery, will someone die on A Million Little Things? The show's creator has dropped a bombshell about the fate of one of the characters.

A Million Little Things first gained recognition for emphasizing the multifaceted value of friendship following the suicide of Jon (Ron Livingston), who was the motivational ringleader of his group of friends. Despite Rome's (Romany Malco) struggle with depression and Gary (James Roday) living as a breast cancer survivor, the series has focused lately on the characters' plans for the future. However, according to Us Weekly, creator DJ Nash recently spilled that "we say goodbye" to a core character at the end of Season 1. So, what can we expect with only two Million Little Things episodes left?

While the drama's promo for Feb. 21's "The Rosary" highlights Maggie (Allison Miller) undergoing her cancer surgery, I don't think anyone was previously anticipating the event to go badly. Why would her reluctance and eventual agreement to do chemotherapy only end with Maggie succumbing to her cancer? Plus, why would anyone else suddenly die when the gift of life and leaning on each other for support has been discussed all season?

To make things even more confusing, Miller has told Us Weekly that Maggie and Gary's relationship "grows deeper throughout the season and there's going to be a lot to explore in the second season." If Maggie lives, who's dying?

ABC/David Bukach

While the A Million Little Things cast hasn't offered any further clues about who may be in trouble, Roday revealed to Us Weekly that Gary, who has stepped up as the go-to friend after Jon's death, is worth watching carefully.

"Like everyone else, Gary has a secret of his own,” he told the magazine. “There will be a revelation that sheds some light on the weight Gary has been carrying around. But ultimately, I think he just feels like he owes Jon his life and really wishes he could have repaid the favor."

As we prepare for a mysterious, potentially heartbreaking goodbye, it sounds like we have to brace ourselves for more intense confessions, too. David Giuntoli, who plays Eddie, hinted to Us Weekly that "some other people" will find out that he is the actual father of Delilah's (Stéphanie Szostak) baby. Seeing how he reacted to Eddie and Delilah's affair, Gary probably won't take the news very well. Well, as long as he doesn't have to mourn Maggie on top of that revelation, I think he'll be fine.

ABC/David Bukach

ABC's official synopsis for the Feb. 28 season finale, "Goodbye," is also very vague, saying:

With questions still lingering around Jon’s death, his loved ones try to move on, each taking meaningful steps forward in their own lives. As most of them begin to accept that they may never get the explanation they desire, an unexpected member of the group decides to dig even further into the mystery behind Barbara Morgan.

The show definitely isn't making it easy for any fans wanting to decipher what comes next. Fingers crossed that we receive clear answers before the first season wraps.

Season 1 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.